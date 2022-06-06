Drag Teens, Naked Adults, and Stupid Burger Buns. Is This Gay Pride?

I lived in New York City from 1986 until roughly 2008. Gay pride month usually meant restaurants in Greenwich Village would hang rainbow signs and gay people would have a month-long party. There would be a parade featuring rainbows and unicorns. Suddenly, there were more and more groups of semi-naked men dancing on floats. That’s when it all fell apart.

Gay pride month was always about acceptance and equality. But a huge part of the gay community needed to “stick it to the man,” i.e., conservatives. And what better way to do that than to throw oily, muscle-men in g-strings onto a parade float and have them pretend to have sex with one another, hoping to “shock” conservatives?

“Take THAT, Bible thumpers! Now sweep up our glitter!”

But the Gay Pride parade is in New York City, not really known as a bastion of conservatism. The only people who saw the sparkly, gyrating men were other gay people and kids. That’s where it gets uncomfortable—when young kids were seeing almost-naked men having almost-real sex. The Pride parade suddenly needed parental controls.

That’s when “gay pride” became “gay sex in yo’ face” month.

Is “gay pride” just about sex? Burger King thinks so.

Meet the Pride Whopper! You can get a burger with two “top” buns or two “bottom” buns.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with gay jargon, here is the definition (GRAPHIC WARNING) of a top. I’ll let you figure out what a “bottom” is.

You can tell there were no gay people in on this embarrassing, brown-nostriled attempt to peddle burgers. Tops seek out bottoms and vice versa. Two bottoms is a frustrating way to end a date. Two tops is a potential sex brawl.

If you didn’t believe me about naked men in glitter, this tweet is from the official New York City Pride account:

Every gay person I’ve ever known looks like a “normal” person. We all shop at the same stores and wear similar clothes. This Pride ad below makes it seem like all gay people are human unicorns.

Here is a disturbing story about a young, almost naked boy dancing suggestively in a Pride parade in 2015. Remember, if you don’t like the idea of adults cheering on a shirtless boy dancing in a feather boa, you’re a “homophobe.”

FACT-O-RAMA! My fiance is a 100% Puerto Rican, Trump-loving, gun-toting, bisexual woman. She doesn’t have any “pride” plans because her sexuality does not define her.

SERIOUSLY GRAPHIC WARNING

Here are a bunch of butt-naked gay men in Berlin, (of course). Is THAT gay pride?

Nothing says “gay pride” quite like a television show featuring young teen boys as they strut their stuff dressed as women. I’m sure it’s not an accident that Discovery Plus planned to release “Generation Drag” during June, Gay Pride Month. How this is “gay pride” and not grooming, is beyond me.

I will admit, there seems to be a new crew steering the LGBT cruise ship. That would be the trans folks.

FACT-O-RAMA! Gay Pride Month used to be gay people celebrating. Now that the “trans” crew has taken over the gay movement, it seems the new plan is all about trying to groom kids into the LGBT lifestyle.

It’s nice to know some people get what happening to the LGBT movement, like this guy.