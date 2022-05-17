Gen. Flynn Files $50 Million Claim Against Feds

Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was famously prosecuted and persecuted by the Obama DOJ and the Mueller machine, has filed a claim of $50 million against several federal offices and agencies, and his lawyer promises he will sue if his demand is rejected.

Flynn quietly filed the Form 95 Civil Claim on Feb. 24 of this year. The claim is directed to the FBI, the DOJ, the Executive Office of the President, the Special Counsel’s Office, and the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office. In the claim, Flynn seeks “Compensatory damages including but not limited to lost past and future earnings/revenue, emotional distress, lost opportunity to be President’s National Security Advisor, significant restraints of personal liberty, attorney fees/expenses and court costs in defending against malicious prosecution, abuse of process, false arrest, et al. activities of FBI, DOJ, and the White House.”

In a seven-page addendum, Flynn details the four-and-a-half-year nightmare he was subjected to from July of 2016 to December of 2020. Flynn states that in July 2016, the FBI began to contemplate ways in which it could “hamper” then-candidate Donald Trump, and began targeting Flynn “as part of these efforts.” Flynn elaborates that FBI Dep. Director Andrew McCabe had beef with him dating back to 2014, stemming from both office politics and national political viewpoints.

Flynn also claims the particular disdain of President Obama and his executive team, because he had advised them against their disastrous middle-eastern policies, which led to chaos in Iraq, the collapse of Syria, the rise of ISIS, and the European migrant crisis. Later, the Obama White House, already in “despair” from Trump’s win, was dealt a “devastating blow” when President-Elect Trump ignored Obama’s advice and offered Flynn the position of National Security Advisor in Nov. 2016.

At this point, the Obama White House “calculatingly, and with actual malice and corrupt motives, conspired to and did use the tremendous power of their positions in the Executive Office of the President (and their influence of the DOJ and FBI) to personally oppress and harm Flynn. The outrageous conduct they determined to take, along with the FBI and other allies in the Department of Justice, was executed knowingly, purposely, and in complete disregard of Flynn’s rights,” says the claim.

The addendum goes on to detail breathtaking levels of coordination and maneuvering at the highest levels of the U.S. federal government to destroy Flynn’s life. It reads like an infuriating Hollywood script of the worst kind of devastating, heartbreaking government harassment and personal destruction.

Flynn claims he is owed $5 million in property damage and $45 million for personal injury. During the course of his alleged malicious prosecution, Flynn had to sell his home and draw down his savings in order to defend himself. He also lost the years during which he could have been earning a handsome income based on his resume from a lifetime of honorable service. And it’s impossible to put a price tag on the years of stress and anguish the hateful partisans visited on their political enemy to crush him and his family.

“For years government bureaucrats and left wing agitators believed they could attack General Flynn with impunity,” said Flynn attorney Jesse Binnall, but “No more. … If you wrongfully attack an American hero, then you should be held to account.

Binnall said, “This Federal Tort Claims Act Action is just the beginning of that accountability. Lt. General Michael Flynn will no longer be the pincushion of the radical left.”

It’s unclear why this story is just entering the news cycle now, nearly three months after the claim was filed. We can speculate, though: Perhaps some of the testimony in the just-begun Durham-Sussmann trial is expected to spatter onto the parties Flynn names in his claim. Or maybe Binnall is attempting to apply some pressure to Flynn’s tormentors in an effort to get the feds to settle.

The feds might want to consider settling, because subpoenas and discovery in such a case could turn out to be extremely dangerous to them.