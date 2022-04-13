Activist Moms to Hold Rally at Disney World

The pro-family activist group Moms for America is organizing a rally at the entrance to the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment area at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The protest is intended to send The Walt Disney Company a strong signal that their customers are rejecting the woke agenda being crammed into Disney entertainment.

Join us this Saturday, at the entrance of Disney Springs (Hotel Plaza Boulevard and SR 535), from 2:00-4:00 PM EST to signal to Disney that its liberal agenda is not acceptable or safe to mothers and families across the country. #BoycottDisney pic.twitter.com/5rgwT0r3dH — Moms for America (@momsforamerica) April 13, 2022

In a press release, Kimberly Fletcher, President of Moms for America, said, “Disney has severely violated the trust of parents and customers across the country. That is why Moms for America will be hosting a rally at Disney World this weekend to speak out against its radical, sexual politics with young children. Furthermore, we will be proudly continuing our support for Governor Ron DeSantis for his efforts to protect the American child.”

Rebekah Ricks, President of the Florida Alliance of Moms for America, stated, “We are excited to bring together freedom-loving Floridians and Americans from across the country to show Disney that it should return to its focus of embracing and promoting family values, liberty, and freedom.”

Several Disney employees who are not happy with the left turn the company has taken are scheduled to speak at the rally.

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is on a mission to “Empower Moms, Promote Liberty, and Raise Patriots.” The national non-profit claims to have a nationwide network of 500,000 moms. It aims for “promoting a love of liberty in the home, through the mothers of America, while providing a powerful voice of reason in the cultural and political issues of our day; giving voice to the silent majority of women in America who love God, respect life, revere family and cherish freedom.”

On its website, Moms for America proclaims its mission “is to build a national movement of moms to promote the principles of Liberty to restore the Republic, and create a culture of truth, family and freedom in our homes and communities.”

The Moms for America Freedom Truck, which recently rolled to Washington, D.C. as part of the People’s Convoy, will make an appearance at the Saturday rally, which is scheduled to run from 2 to 4 p.m.