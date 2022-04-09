Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Keep Title 42 Until After COVID National Emergency Is Lifted

Team Biden’s destructive and inhumane mishandling of the southern U.S. border has been so egregious, even Democrats are trying to rein it in. A bipartisan (and by that, I mean truly bipartisan, and not just one or two opposing party members joining in) group of senators has introduced the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022.

This commonsense, pro-America act would create two main provisions: it would require the COVID-19 national health emergency to be lifted from Americans before Title 42 restrictions could be lifted from immigrants; and it would force the Biden administration to present a sane plan for handling the massive additional influx of migrants who would cross illegally into the United States once Title 42 was lifted.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), the bill’s lead proponent, made an important point in a statement released on Thursday, noting that “The Biden Administration is declaring the pandemic over on our southern border but still active on our healthcare workers, military, and travelers.” This is typical of the Biden Collective’s “America last” guiding principle, which seems to favor illegal aliens over actual American citizens.

Lankford noted the potential disaster the administration was teeing up with its ill-considered plans. “Department of Homeland Security intel projections show that potentially a million people will illegally cross the moment Title 42 is lifted. But instead of a workable replacement plan, the only plan the Biden Administration seems to have is moving people faster into the interior of the country,” he said.

“They cannot have it both ways,” affirmed Lankford. “If they think it’s safe enough to lift Title 42 at the border, then it must be safe enough to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency on the whole country. But when we drop Title 42 at the border, DHS must also implement a workable solution to expel migrants.”

Lankford’s press release clarifies the bill’s intent:

Lankford and [bill co-sponsor Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema’s [(D-Ariz.)] bill prevents the Administration from ending the Title 42 emergency authority until at least 60 days after ending the COVID-19 national emergency declaration. After the end of the national emergency, the Department of Homeland Security would have thirty days to submit to Congress a plan to address the impacts of the post-Title 42 migrant influx. That plan must be made in coordination with local governments, federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations on the front-lines of the migrant crisis.

It’s pathetic that the Biden Collective needs to be told to do these things, but here we are.

Along with Lankford and Sinema, the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022 has five additional Republican sponsors — John Cornyn (R-Texas), John Thune (R-S.D.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) — and three additional Democrat sponsors — Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

It does one’s heart good to see a sizable number of Democrats promoting a bill that would slow the invasion and sapping of the United States by globalism’s unskilled colonists with high levels of social needs. And with the midterms looming, perhaps enough of them will even vote for this thing to get it passed.