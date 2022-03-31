Globalists Have Turned U.S. Border Patrol Agents Into Welcome Mats

No one dreams of becoming a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent so they can help facilitate an influx of illegal aliens whose intention is to occupy the United States. Yet the number of human beings strolling into the country is at historic highs; one million people will enter illegally in the first half of this fiscal year. And with the Biden Administration set to scrap the Title 42 provision that prevents the importation of infectious disease, the Dept. of Homeland Security is laying plans to accommodate (not remove or turn away) up to 18,000 new residents every day.

On its website, the DOJ says:

THE PRIMARY MISSION OF THE BORDER PATROL IS TO DETECT AND PREVENT THE ILLEGAL ENTRY AND SMUGGLING OF ALIENS INTO THE UNITED STATES BY LAND, SEA, OR AIR, TO SEEK OUT AND APPREHEND ALIEN SMUGGLERS, AND TO ENFORCE ALL OF THE CRIMINAL PROVISIONS OF THE IMMIGRATION AND NATIONALITY LAWS (TITLE 8 OF THE UNITED STATES CODE AND CERTAIN APPLICABLE PORTIONS OF TITLE 18). IN ADDITION TO THIS PRIMARY MISSION, ALL BORDER PATROL AGENTS ARE DESIGNATED AS CUSTOMS PATROL AGENTS AND FURNISH GENERAL ASSISTANCE TO THE CUSTOMS SERVICE IN PREVENTING THE ILLEGAL IMPORTATION OF CONTRABAND AND IN ASSUMING SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES IN THE PREVENTION OF ILLEGAL TRAFFIC IN NARCOTICS.

USBP agents are supposed to be intercepting aliens who break the law by crossing our border between designated points of entry. They’re supposed to be guardians of our national security. But instead, globalists and their American Democrat allies have turned agents into welcome mats.

It’s incontrovertible that a global network has been set up to facilitate and accelerate the mass movement of poor, unskilled, uneducated people from around the world to the United States. Last summer, Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center said, “We are seeing a permanent change in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. And now it’s expanding.” Brown noted that “We’re seeing huge increases in people, not from the Central American countries and not from Mexico, which means this is now just the migration route.” Oppressed people don’t cross oceans and continents en masse without help.

Along the way, the colonizers are instructed on how to tell USBP agents they’re seeking asylum upon their incursion into the country in order to exploit a loophole in our immigration law and gain admittance.

Now agents do little more than greet the invaders, give them water, and arrange rides to the next way station. There, non-citizens are given all kinds of goodies at jaw-dropping taxpayer expense.

Globalists who aim to weaken and eventually collapse the United States don’t send armed soldiers; they send vulnerable people with high levels of need. They know Americans are decent folk, who are unable to leave desperate people — especially children — in dire straits. And infuriatingly, globalist American politicians and organizations protect and enable this system in every way they can.

Ayn Rand’s classic novel Atlas Shrugged is a dystopian tale of an America succumbing to the destructive rot of domestic socialism. In the book, competent and ethical workers from all walks of life, from wealthy industrialists to skilled engineers, cooks, musicians, and teachers — the people who make America go — simply disappear. They refuse to keep things working so that corrupt socialists can continue to leech off them while destroying the good order of society.

With morale at an all-time low, who could blame our USBP agents if they decide to stop being doormats for colonizers to wipe their feet on, as anti-American globalists manipulate them to enter, overwhelm, and destroy the country? Who could blame Border Patrol agents if they decide to shrug?