Obama's DHS Secretary Calls Biden Border Crisis 'Unsustainable'

How bad is Joe Biden’s border crisis?

It’s so bad that Barack Obama’s former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson called it “unsustainable” on MSNBC Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Department of Homeland Security reported that they were anticipating 18,000 illegal immigrant encounters daily—especially after Title 42 is removed.

“The border is a tough issue. I am waiting to see when and if they drop Title 42 for the southern border. It is the, frankly, a way to keep the numbers down, although these numbers are pretty high,” said Johnson.

“Typically, the largest months are March and April … We are about to hit one million in six months. My highest year was 68,000 the entire year, and that politically felt like the world was coming to an end. These are very, very large numbers. They are unsustainable in my view,” he continued. “You make a good point, that if Title 42 is lifted then the public health debate may move to the southern border.”

The Obama administration didn’t exactly have an admirable record when it came to border security, yet Johnson has been critical of the deterioration of the border on Biden’s watch. Back in September, he declared, “We have to get control of our borders.”