Biden's War Drums Spook Americans Who Fear a Potential Military Draft

On Wednesday, the Selective Service System (SSS) announced that “In the event of a draft, our agency would partner with @fema to provide opportunities to conscientious objectors to ensure our nation keeps moving forward.” The announcement rattled Americans, especially those of draftable age who do not want to go fight for a foreign country in which the United States doesn’t have a critical interest.

Why on earth would the government agency responsible for registering young men for the draft start talking about non-combat opportunities for conscientious objectors “in the event of a draft,” unless they know something? Either a military draft is in the works or the agency understands that fighting-age men are worried that it is. Even if a draft was not being considered, the SSS’s announcement is certain to increase anxiety about it.

Newsweek is reporting that a new poll shows most Americans are fearful of getting sucked into a war with Russia:

As the NATO-EU summit on the conflict begins Thursday, the survey from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed Americans’ opinions on the war and President Joe Biden’s handling of it. The poll shows the vast majority of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that the U.S. will be pulled into a war with Russia, with nearly half very or extremely concerned. (emphasis added)

In its report on the same poll, AP quotes a Republican voter:

[David Stoddard, a retired border patrol agent in Sierra Vista, Ariz.], 76, would prefer somebody like former President Donald Trump over Biden to tell Putin “that Putin may have a red button but the United States’ red button is bigger,” he said.

Those were the days. President Reagan’s doctrine of peace through strength was wielded exceptionally effectively by President Trump. President Biden, however, is a prime example of the truism that weakness is provocative. Americans know this, and they also know that Biden is an extremely weak president.

The pollsters themselves, the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that “With the crisis in Ukraine escalating, few Americans have a high degree of confidence in Joe Biden’s ability to effectively handle a crisis, effectively manage the military, or promote the standing of the United States in the world.”

Even so, the establishment’s push to make us care about — and involve ourselves in — the plight of the Ukrainian people is unmistakable. I recently wrote:

The examples of left-leaning organizations pushing you to get with the sentiment are everywhere: Joe Biden devoted the first quarter of his State of the Union address to the Ukrainian war; corporations are falling all over themselves to declare their support for ‘the Ukrainian people;” Apple, Nike, and others are pulling their business from Russia (even as they continue to work with China); charities and fund-raising merch are springing up all over the web; and Newsweek magazine even bizarrely offered a guide for signing up to go fight in Ukraine. I know a stampede when I see one.

Americans are currently in a conflicted mood; they want to help the invaded country but worry about getting caught up in the war. That fear is especially present among young people who have already suffered so much from awful leftist policies like lockdowns and high prices and who have seen the Biden administration’s utter lack of military aptitude demonstrated in its craptastic handling of the Afghanistan pullout.

According to Civiqs polling, President Biden is not popular among the majority of draft-age registered voters. For 18-23-year-olds, his approval rating slipped underwater in June of 2021 and has been sinking steadily since then. Biden’s disapproval/approval bottomed out at 59%/25% in January. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine bumped it back to around 55%/30% (as of this writing), which isn’t great for a Democrat.

The Democrat party relies heavily on youthful voter turnout to win elections. But so far, Biden’s turned in a wretched performance improving quality of life for young Americans, and the specter of being drafted into a hot war isn’t likely to make them any more fond of him or his party.