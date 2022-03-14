Suspected Serial Killer Preys on Homeless Men in D.C., NYC

Police in Washington, D.C. and New York City are searching for a suspected serial killer who has been targeting homeless men as they sleep. The first three known attacks occurred in Washington, D.C. between March 3 and March 9. The killer then traveled to New York City, where he attacked two more homeless men on Saturday, March 12. A sixth potential victim was found dead on Sunday evening.

Washington Metropolitan Police (MPD) and NYPD released a joint statement on Sunday:

Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and Chief of Police Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, announce that several shootings that occurred in the District of Columbia and New York City have been committed by the same suspect. Both departments are investigating these offenses jointly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

NYPD officers are working tirelessly to bring the person responsible for the murders of two of our most vulnerable New Yorkers to justice. They’re connecting with those in need of services, searching block-by-block, and in contact with @DCPoliceDept partners. We will find him. https://t.co/pjg5xaMSB1 pic.twitter.com/8mupAcWlfy — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) March 14, 2022

The first two victims were shot non-fatally in Washington, one on Thursday, March 3 around 4 a.m. and the other on Tuesday, March 8 just after 1 a.m. On Wed., March 9 at 2:54 a.m., a member of MPD noticed a burning tent. Once the flames were extinguished, the remains of an adult male were discovered. An autopsy showed the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds.

The killer then made his way to New York City, where he attacked two more vagrant men on Sat., March 12. Around 4:30 a.m., he shot a sleeping man in the arm. Shortly after that, around 6 a.m., there were reports of more gunshots. At 5 p.m., police responded to a shooting victim call and found a deceased male who had been shot multiple times in the head and neck. According to the New York Post, the fatal shooting was caught on surveillance camera:

The suspect kicked the sleeping man, looked around to see if anyone was watching, then pulled out a gun and shot him at point-blank range in the head, the disturbing footage showed.

The Post also reported that another vagrant was discovered Sunday evening, dead of an apparent lower abdominal wound.

No ballistics were found at the scene and there were no discernible entry marks through the man’s clothing, sources said.

The man is expected to be autopsied Monday, and police are investigating whether his death is linked to the series of attacks.

In a statement, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said, “Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual [preying] on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime. We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

At the same time, due to soft-on-crime and no-bail “reforms” in many liberal cities and states, some homeless people have themselves been perpetrating unprovoked attacks on innocent civilians. These have ranged from spitting on and sucker-punching victims to shoving them in front of subway trains, stabbing them, or striking them hard enought to cause serious injury or death.

While it’s unlikely the suspected killer is any sort of vigilante, it’s possible he himself is homeless, another severely mentally ill person who is free to roam the streets and destroy lives for no reason.