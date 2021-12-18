Nick Sandmann Reaches Settlement With NBC

Maligned teen Nick Sandmann took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he has agreed to a settlement in his lawsuit against NBC:

At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) December 17, 2021

At the 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C., then-16-year-old Sandmann and his classmates, who were wearing red MAGA hats they had purchased as souvenirs of their trip, were harassed by various verbally abusive left-wing demonstrators. When so-called “venerable Native American elder” Nathan Phillips came to within inches of Sandmann and banged a drum loudly and repeatedly in his face, the student stood his ground and smiled. His refusal to roll over and show his belly threw leftists into a rage, and Big Media led the way in spreading a slanderous narrative about him, causing him and his family months of crushing stress and expense. Because Sandmann had been acting as a private citizen and was not a public celebrity at the time, he was able to proceed with lawsuits against the most egregious media slanderers.

As usual, Sandmann did not disclose the amount of the settlement, but the lawsuit asked for $275 million, so one can assume it was a juicy chunk of change.

In may of 2019, Sandmann sued NBC for defamation, claiming the network “unleashed its vast corporate wealth, influence, and power against Nicholas to falsely attack him despite the fact that at the time, he was a 16-year-old high school student.” He also launched suits against CNN and The Washington Post at that time, and settled both of those last year. Those settlement amounts also remain undisclosed, though each of the suits asked for $250 million.

Also in 2020, Sandman and his attorneys filed several more lawsuits against leftist outlets that he alleged had injured him: ABC, CBS, Gannett, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone. These cases are still pending, but Sandmann teased imminent results on his Twitter feed:

I will have more updates this winter through summer. Lots of news to come. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) December 17, 2021

“I will have more updates this winter through summer. Lots of news to come.” Sounds like the rest of the dominoes will fall soon, and hopefully some details will leak out at some point.

Besides money, it would be both satisfying and helpful if Sandmann were able to obtain other concessions from the left-wing media giants who still have learned nothing nor mended their ways. On-air apologies from the talking heads who maligned a child would be a good start. Requiring the fake newsers to display warning labels during broadcasts, cautioning viewers that they have been known to report incorrect information and to take their reportage with a grain of salt, would be a good consumer safety measure for the few viewers they still retain.

Congratulations on your latest victory, Mr. Sandmann, and many more.