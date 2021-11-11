As October Shatters Yet Another Border Arrests Record, Guess Which Judge Tried to Block Illegal Immigrant Expulsions?

I’m sure you’ll be shocked to hear this, but October was a record-breaking month for illegal alien arrests at our borders, according to The Epoch Times:

Apprehensions along the U.S.–Mexico border in October set a new record for the month, unpublished data obtained by The Epoch Times show. Border Patrol logged about 163,000 arrests of illegal immigrants at the northern and southern borders, according to preliminary data that doesn’t include Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations (OFO). While arrests at the U.S.–Canadian border are typically less than 100 each month, the OFO has recently recorded at least 5,096 arrests per month. While the total apprehensions are down from the previous month, they established a new record for October, easily clearing the 91,410 arrests recorded in October of 1999 and well above the figures seen during recent administrations.

And this follows a fiscal year that shattered every record since the Border Patrol agency was first formed in 1925, according to another report from The Epoch Times:

Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 1,666,167 illegal immigrants along the southwest border in fiscal 2021—breaking all records since the agency was formed in 1925 (when 22,199 illegal aliens were arrested). An additional 294,352 were stopped after trying to enter at a port of entry without legal papers, bringing the total to almost 2 million (1,956,519) for fiscal 2021, according to new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics. The CBP doesn’t officially release the number of “gotaways”—illegal aliens who are detected by Border Patrol but evade capture. However, former CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan told a congressional Republican roundtable on Oct. 20 that the gotaway number hit at least 400,000 illegal aliens this year.

Normal people recognize that this is a catastrophe, for our country and for the unfortunate souls (especially the minors) who are trafficked through hell to serve Democrat Party transformational ends. Even the intermittently functional Biden Administration had been making feeble efforts to send some of these colonists back whence they came.

The most efficient legal instrument the government had been using to expel illegal border crossers was Title 42, which grants authority to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to refuse entry to the country when there is a threat of immigrants bringing along a transmissible disease. According to U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) data, of the 1,956,519 arrestees in FY 2021, a solid 1,040,220—62.7%—were expelled using Title 42. Of course, most of these expulsions were performed by the Trump Administration in its waning days; in Oct. 2020, 62,991 of the 69,032 arrestees were expelled. 11 months later, the Biden Administration expelled 100,558 of 185,515 arrestees. Biden’s migrant numbers are thrice as big as Trump’s and his expulsion rate far lower, of course, but at least something was being done.

And Democrats can’t have that.

On Sept. 17, PJ Media colleague Rick Moran reported: “A federal judge in Washington has ordered the government to stop using a public health law to deny families entry into the United States illegally.” And you’ll never guess who that judge was: U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan. Ring a bell?

Judge Sullivan was the TDS-sufferer who went all Captain Ahab on Trump’s National Security Advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn. After the U.S. Justice Department itself filed the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, Sullivan could not let it go and began taking highly unconventional steps to prolong Flynn’s persecution. (You can read a fuller account of that disgraceful episode here.)

Before that, Judge Sullivan let Hillary Clinton off the hook when her illegal use of a private email server was being litigated.

But once upon a time, Sullivan had been a sane and just judge. He received appoints from presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. In 2009, he performed a magnificent takedown of Eric Holder’s corrupt and abusive Justice Department. But sadly, as happened to so many others, his mind was ruptured by the election of Donald J. Trump.

Even though we were told that Sullivan retired in 2021, after the Flynn case had finally been wrested from his wicked grasp, his “retirement” apparently meant that he took senior status on the D.C. Court. From there, he continues his war against all things Trump, including the successful use of well-established rules to protect our country.

The good news is that, on Sept. 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C Circuit overturned Sullivan’s potentially-catastrophic decision to suspend Title 42 expulsions. And so, for the time being, the Biden Administration can continue its semi-competent practice of expelling every other illegal alien who tries to bypass the law.

