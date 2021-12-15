Elizabeth Warren Recommends Destroying the Supreme Court

Elizabeth Warren took to the Boston Globe Wednesday to recommend destroying the Supreme Court.

“To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four,” the Massachusetts U.S. senator opined. “Some oppose the idea of court expansion. They have argued that expansion is ‘court-packing,’ that it would start a never-ending cycle of adding justices to the bench, and that it would undermine the court’s integrity. They are wrong. And their concerns do not reflect the gravity of the Republican hijacking of the Supreme Court.”

Hijacking, eh? And why four additional? Because Warren adores three of the current justices and abhors the other six; adding four or more new justices would ensure that the people she likes would constitute a majority.

Warren sycophants — surely there still are many — will claim that this is just a messaging bill, which I suppose it is. But that message confirms she’s a tyrant.

When this idea was last proposed nearly 85 years ago by Franklin Roosevelt, even congressmen from the president’s party emphatically rejected it.

At the time, the Senate Judiciary Committee explained that the idea “violates every sacred tradition of American democracy and all precedents in the history of our government,” and runs “in direct violation of the spirit of the American Constitution.”

Warren’s goal is likely intimidate the Supreme Court into upholding Roe v. Wade, since her first sentence angrily declared that the Court “signaled their willingness” to overturn Roe. Thankfully, the threat is going nowhere fast.

Only two Democrat senators — Ed Markey and Tina Smith — have formally co-sponsored the bill to add four seats to the Supreme Court. Maybe more are ignorant enough to join, but they’re never going to get close to the 50 seats necessary in 2022 to skip the legislative filibuster and pack the Court.

Democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona will never vote to pack the Supreme Court, even if Roe is overturned, according to the senator's spokesman. https://t.co/fEn9zuzEOO — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) December 15, 2021

Sens. Dianne Feinstein, Mark Kelly, Angus King, Joe Manchin, and Jon Tester all have already made comments opposing the radical idea.