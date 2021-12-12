Gavin Newsom: Hey, Let’s Do With Guns What Texas Did With Abortion

Gavin Newsom won’t let a crisis — or a court case, far away, on a different topic — go to waste.

The nearly-recalled governor of a left-wing state that’s losing citizens announced Saturday night that he will push legislation modeled after Texas’ abortion laws to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture or sell so-called assault weapons or ghost guns.

SCOTUS is letting private citizens in Texas sue to stop abortion?! If that's the precedent then we'll let Californians sue those who put ghost guns and assault weapons on our streets. If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. https://t.co/N5Iur9PEUZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2021

“I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place…” Newsom ranted on Twitter, while introducing his scheme, then added, “If the most efficient way to keep these devastating weapons off our streets is to add the threat of private lawsuits, we should do just that.”

Under Texas S.B. 8, abortions are prohibited after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and the law allows individuals to bring civil action against anyone who performs a prohibited abortion.

Newsom asked his staff, the state legislature, and Democrat attorney general to craft a bill that “would create a right of action allowing private citizens to seek injunctive relief, and statutory damages of at least $10,000 per violation plus costs and attorney’s fees, against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition, a California-based nonprofit group, is prepared to fight the Democrat governor to the highest court.

“If Gavin Newsom wants to play a game of constitutional chicken, we will prevail,” the group said.

Newsom’s proposal would first have to pass California’s legislature, which reconvenes in January. Despite the Golden State having full-time, highly-compensated legislators, it usually takes nearly nine months for new bills to pass.

State Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican from rural northeast California, opposes the plan, and believes it’s a stunt for Newsom to gain praise from his radical base ahead of a possible run for president.

“The right to bear arms is different than the right to have an abortion,” Dahle explained. “The right to have an abortion is not a Constitutional amendment. So I think he’s way off base.”

Dahle is correct.

Firearms, and the right to bear them, are specifically mentioned in the Bill of Rights and enshrined in the Constitution, whereas abortion is mentioned nowhere.