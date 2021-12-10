Biden's Curious Call with Ukraine's Zelensky

White House officials rejected news that President Joe Biden will pressure Ukraine to cede territory to Russian-backed separatists in order to deter President Vladimir Putin from pushing forward with a large-scale invasion.

In a 90-minute phone call aimed at briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Tuesday discussion with Putin, a readout showed Biden explaining there would be “no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Biden also “made very clear that one nation can’t force another nation to change its borders” and “reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity…”

Biden also spoke Thursday with the leaders of nine eastern flank NATO allies in order to reassure them of the U.S. commitment to collective defense.

With roughly 100,000 Russian troops gathering on the Ukrainian border, the Biden administration has engaged in quixotic diplomacy to halt a major conflict that some fear could be the most devastating in generations.

The U.S. and its European allies threatened Russia with strong economic sanctions if Putin approves an invasion.

Biden officials also said the U.S. is prepared to send additional military aid to Ukraine and increase its troop presence and capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.

But despite what disingenuous isolationists say no U.S. military action is imminent.

Biden reassured Zelensky during their call that Russia has no veto right over Ukraine’s possible addition to NATO. Nonetheless, membership is unlikely any time soon.

Zelensky stressed, however, that Russia must first implement a genuine ceasefire and Ukraine must be allowed to reassert its sovereignty before any kind of detailed negotiations can begin.

In response to the current military threat, Zelensky requested that Biden impose sanctions now that could be rolled back if Russia de-escalates.

He also hoped to fulfill requests for large military equipment that Ukraine submitted based on U.S. intelligence about the Russian threat. This is particularly urgent given the chances of a possible Russian invasion as soon as next month.

Both sides characterized the call as open, warm, and friendly, though questions do remain: