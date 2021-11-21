'Nobody Likes a Snob': Bill Maher Tells Democrats Why They're Losing

Bill Maher, the erstwhile liberal icon who is now loathed by many on the left due to his dislike of cancel culture and wokeness, said Democrats are losing elections because “liberals think this country is full of dumb white people.’”

Pondering a Democrat campaign slogan for 2024, the HBO host advised, “I tell you what I have ruled out is, ‘Vote Democrat because white people suck.’”

The comedian reported that approximately 62% of Americans currently feel the parochial party is “out of touch.”

Why are @TheDemocrats who support so many issues that benefit the middle class still considered "out of touch" by 62% of America? #DemIntervention #Midterms2022 #WokeIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/87U2n81m0d — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 20, 2021

“In plain English, nobody likes a snob. … Your micro aggression culture doesn’t play in the Rust Belt,” Maher explained Friday night during “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “If a staffer hands you a speech that says ‘menstruating people’ instead of women, don’t say that, say women.”

Maher also criticized socialist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the party of technocrats for their support of woke culture.

“It’s [wokeness] a joke, because it makes you think of people who wake up offended and take orders from Twitter and their over-sensitivity has grown tiresome,” the 65-year-old Maher claimed.

Maher warned Democrats not to further alienate themselves from potential 2022 and 2024 supporters — mainly whites without college degrees, a massive portion of U.S. voters.

In his surprising gubernatorial triumph in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin received more than 70% of the vote in the commonwealth’s 45 rural counties.

And it’s not like Youngkin is a populist or a candidate who electrifies voters; the governor-elect basically is Mitt Romney in a fleece vest. But blue-collar white voters increasingly realize Democrats are smug and hostile to them.

Recall that an old white guy with, rightly or wrongly, a moderate reputation was the only Democrat last year who didn’t shed working-class whites — both in the primaries and general election.

Related: James Carville Has a Stern Warning for Democrats

Democrats should realize a radical multi-ethnic woman of privilege from California with zero interpersonal skills and no common sense will never connect with everyday Americans, making Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential aspirations as improbable as last round.

Is there any prominent Democrat left with broad appeal, or is every option an insular woke elitist? Considering CNN’s website led Saturday morning with a 3,200-word rant by some Baltimore bigot about how awful and dangerous white men are, the answer could be no and yes.