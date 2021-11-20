No, Teachers Are Not Like Surgeons; Yes, Parents Can 'Interfere With Curricula'

“Parents have always tried to interfere with curricula, as I observed when teaching middle school in the mid-2000s,” Christina Wyman wrote. “Even then there was no shortage of parental input about the content of my instruction. Part of the problem is that parents think they have the right to control teaching and learning because their children are the ones being educated.”

If that’s not patronizing enough, here’s some true superciliousness from the author:

“It’s sort of like entering a surgical unit thinking you can interfere with an operation simply because the patient is your child.”

Take it from someone who homeschooled two of their kids last year. Teaching is not the equivalent of surgery. https://t.co/swgq8MLU8H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 19, 2021

Wow. While in my 20s, I taught school in the toughest part of arguably the toughest district in America. I’ve since written articles on educational reform for nearly two decades and published a book.

Parents — rich and poor, black and white, urban and rural — are entitled to input because they are responsible for their children’s formation. By law, parents also are the ultimate authority when it comes to the upbringing of their children, and can be jailed for failing in this aspect.

“Teaching, too, is a science,” Wyman, who is proudly not a parent, opined. “Unless they’re licensed and certified, parents aren’t qualified to make decisions about curricula. Parents who attempt to influence curricula with their personal opinions, ideologies and biases hinder that goal.”

Licensed and certified? I was forced to attend two years of graduate school to become a “licensed/certified” teacher and recall learning nothing of relevance. It’s box checking and a way for colleges to take more money.

And teaching is not brain surgery — literally or figuratively.