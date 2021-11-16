MSNBC Host Concerned for Trucker Brother's Safety Since Industry Is Full of White Men

Over the weekend, hard left MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed the truck driving industry is populated by “a lot of white men” who “overwhelmingly voted for” former President Donald Trump.

Cross, a confirmed bigot akin to fellow MSNBC radical Joy Reid, is also worried because her brother is a truck driver. She said it “feels like a dangerous industry.”

Even the Commies were displeased with the focus on race.

This is exactly the kind of facile, sub sophomoric, garbage you have to come up with when you view the world without a class analysis. — Zak Ebrahim (@ZakEbrahim) November 14, 2021

Cross questioned her guest, a black woman who owns a truck driving school, about how the industry can become more welcoming to “drivers of color.” Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that about 22% of truck drivers are Hispanic and 17% percent are Black, both of which percentages are higher than among the overall population, so her premise is already mistaken.

“This is an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55,” Cross said. “This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful. So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color, I think you’ll see less of that. How can you encourage people to come and disrupt this space when it seems a bit unwelcoming?”

Ah, yes, whites are bad drivers. Got it.

“Well, I think, just what you are doing, getting myself as a black female out there and letting people know, I drove more almost eight years, and yes, ran into lots of racism, but however, was out there to do my job,” Pamela Day replied. “The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know.”

The three truck drivers I know personally are black, Hispanic, and a new Vietnamese immigrant, who is actually my neighbor.

My father was a truck driver for a small company, now retired. I would often spend time there in the summer as a teenager. Out of the 20 or so drivers, I'd say maybe a dozen were either Black or Hispanic. Her statement is utter nonsense. — DioDonofrio (@DioDonofrio) November 14, 2021

Anyway, nice job, Tiffany. You took the supply chain crisis and turned it into a conglomeration of racism, sexism, Trump, and rude driving.

When it comes to truck drivers, Cross should probably just focus on letting them deliver her overpriced groceries to Whole Foods.