Kamala Harris Finally Gets Her European Junket

Five months after bemoaning she’s not been to the continent Kamala Harris finally touched down in Europe Tuesday.

The failed “border czar” — who’s been hard to find in recent weeks — still hasn’t been to the epicenter of America’s border crisis, but she will participate in international summits and attend ceremonial events to mark Armistice Day in France.

This is Harris’s third venture outside the United States as vice president.

Fox News: Kamala Harris is going to Europe to discuss THEIR border crisis, "but not the American border" crisis. pic.twitter.com/m2Ipkqhzak — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2021

The Nov. 9-12 visit comes about two months after the U.S. began a partnership with Australia to share nuclear submarine technology, which led Australia to cancel a $65-million submarine order with the French. French officials were irate over the deal and temporarily recalled their ambassador from Washington.

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emanuel Macron during the recent G-20 summit in Rome, and admitted his handling of the submarine deal was “clumsy.”

“It was not done with a lot of grace,” Biden confessed. “I was under the impression certain things had happened that hadn’t happened.”

Even Democrat-friendly outlets like the Associated Press explained the trip will mend fences, since “Washington’s relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal to sell subs to the Australian navy.”

Meanwhile, the extremely unpopular vice president will attend a dinner at historic Elysee Palace, in addition to a one-on-one meeting with Macron Wednesday.

Related: Kamala Harris Denigrates European Settlers in Vicious Speech

Harris will also participate in the “Paris Peace Forum,” which will discuss health in a post-pandemic world, and then attend a Friday conference focused on Libya.

At the forum, which will be co-hosted by Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, leaders will ambitiously push to end violence in Libya by holding democratic elections in late December.

They also hope to slow the flow of migrants from North Africa to the European mainland.

Ah, so Harris is talking border security! Just not here in America.

Kamala Harris' approval rating has dropped to an historic low of 28%—"a full 10 points below" Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ddymeuTcWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2021

The second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, is also in Paris, participating in events — I kid you not — focused on “gender equality and sports diplomacy.”

While Harris is away from Washington, she did not forget to leave remarks for a George Soros-backed group promoting Critical Race Theory. Fundraising off anti-American bigotry apparently never ceases in the Biden administration.