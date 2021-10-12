'Shameful Past': Kamala Harris Criticizes European Explorers in Vicious Speech

When not avoiding her duties as “border czar” to visit New Jersey or make nonsensical videos with paid child actors, Kamala Harris has been rather invisible in recent months.

But on Tuesday, the embattled vice president made sure to speak at the “National Congress of American Indians” annual convention.

Echoing revisionists on a serious topic she knows little about, Harris denounced European explorers who discovered the Americas during her speech.

“Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas,” she said, as if quoting from the anti-American writings of Howard Zinn. “But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story. Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for Tribal nations — perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on Native communities today.”

After citing statistics of missing Native American women and, of course, claiming the voting rights of Native Americans are “suppressed,” Harris said, “Native Americans are more likely to live in poverty, to be unemployed, and often struggle to get quality healthcare and to find affordable housing.”

She did not elaborate upon or note that socialist-style government policies her party supports have caused these travesties, or that the wokesters on her side are more concerned with sports teams nicknames than helping tribal nations.

“This persistent inequity, this persistent injustice is not right. And the pandemic has only made it worse,” she added, then played partisan politics, noting that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget boondoggle will help quell problems Native Americans face.

“This bill represents the largest infrastructure investment our nation has made since before World War II and presents, right now, an important opportunity to strengthen Indian Country,” she said.

Joe Biden recently became the first president to declare the second Monday in October “Indigenous Peoples Day,” bowing to the politically correct crusades of recent decades.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” the Biden administration wrote. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”