'Decidedly Divisive': Catholic College in California to Hold Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Loyola Marymount, a Catholic university, will host a fundraiser for the nation’s largest abortion provider Friday night in Los Angeles.

There is a petition addressed to university president Tim Snyder, whose spouse is a former CNN anchor, to cancel the event benefiting Planned Parenthood.

The petition, from “RenewLMU,” notes in part, “Founded by the eugenist and virulent anti-Black racist Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the United States and has been caught red-handed in the illegal sale of fetal tissues and has been complicit in sex trafficking.”

The write-up then quotes Pope Francis recently remarking, “Is it right to eliminate, to take a human life to solve a problem? Is it right to hire a hitman to solve a problem? That’s what abortion is.”

RenewLMU also suggests an alternative for Women in Politics, the sponsoring group. They recommend a “more worthy recipient” that “supports women’s dignity and whose primary purposes are not at odds with the Catholic Church.”

“Selecting Planned Parenthood as a recipient for fundraising on a Catholic campus is decidedly divisive,” the petition adds. “A fundraiser in support of an organization that affirms rather than undermines the dignity of women would be an opportunity to build bridges, bringing together people from all sides of the table in support of women’s advancement.”

Since the gathering is a fundraiser, not an academic event, LMU is making an in-kind donation to the nation’s largest abortion provider. This is not the first time the Jesuit campus has embraced Planned Parenthood.

The tensions comes during a big week for the pro-life movement in America, as the Supreme Court hears arguments about the Texas Heartbeat Act, which already has cut the Lone Star State’s abortion rate in half and is estimated to have saved more than 100 lives since its September implementation.

Two young protestors on both sides of the abortion debate share their perspectives this morning at the Supreme Court as justices heard oral arguments on the Texas Heartbeat Act. pic.twitter.com/q0ZdLiLKBZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 1, 2021

It’s also just days after President Joe Biden controversially received communion at a Catholic Church in Rome despite his pro-choice advocacy.

