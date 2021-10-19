Netflix Transgender Employees Walking Out to Protest Dave Chappelle Special

Irate that their employer did not cater to their petulant demands, Netflix’s “transgender employee resource group” will walk off the job — or out of their home offices — Wednesday morning.

This, of course, follows the release of comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest special, which a small cabal left-wing activists have slammed as “harmful” to the transgender community.

What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren't being killed. I'm a white woman, I get to worry about Starbucks writing "Tara" on my drink. — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Acting as if they’re involved in the civil rights fight of our time, the group of employees — and apparently some Netflix “stars” no one knows — will present co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos a venerable list of demands, including an “increase[d] investment in trans and non-binary content,” the implementation of a “disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, and hate speech,” and the creation of “a new fund to specifically develop trans and non-binary talent.”

The transgender group is not explicitly calling for Netflix to remove Chappelle’s popular special from its platform, though other radical groups are.

Earlier this month, Netflix surprised many by not bowing to fringe cancel culture, unlike Disney, ESPN, left-leaning consulting companies, and several other media entities.

Many figured Chappelle would meet a similar fate. We can only hope a few executives will also stand up for innocuous free speech.