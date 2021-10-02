The Left is Outraged at Bill Maher Again, and Here's Why

Bill Maher is angering the left yet again. The erstwhile liberal icon — who’s criticized woke culture and defended Ron DeSantis this year — again delved into politics during his Friday night HBO show.

The comedian/commentator perked some antenna by siding with Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for defying their party’s $3.5 trillion spending boondoggle.

After criticizing the current in-fighting over the “infrastructure” legislation pushed by the radicals, he pointed out that the progressives were frustrated with Manchin and Sinema for their opposition. Maher noted that the two senators got elected because their politics better fit their state’s voters.

“They’re mad at them because they’re not progressive enough — forgetting that they only got elected because they’re not progressives! They’re moderates,” Maher explained to his confused audience. “Here’s my question: Does spending more money make you a better person? Or a bigger moderate? And maybe these two, Sinema and Manchin … might have their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat in the country.”

Reason editor-in-chief Katherine Mangu-Ward replied, “Nobody knows what’s in the bills” and added, “The American public — it’s not clear that what they voted for when they voted for Joe Biden, who was perceived as a moderate, was $3.5 trillion of massive new social programs. That may not be what people actually want, and I think it’s reasonable enough for our representatives to say, ‘Hey, hold on, can we talk about this a little more?’”

With Democrats divided, Biden has since returned to Delaware.

Later, the panel analyzed the incessant politicization by the left of Ivermectin, the latest COVID therapeutic.

“Like on the left, it was like, ‘Oh no, you can’t even mention it,’” Maher argued. “And of course, the comedians on the left would only talk about the fact that it was used to worm horses, leaving out that it’s been prescribed millions of times for humans now.”

This caused the corporate media to push back hard, with some lefties heading directly to name-calling.

“Maher has increasingly slid into MAGAness for years. From his misogyny to his racism and Islamaphobia, the HBO host has been drifting right for a very long time,” one progressive website opined.

Others were similarly irate.

