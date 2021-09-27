White House Defends Punishing Border Agents Over Debunked 'Horse Whip' Story

When it comes to their border security agenda, facts seem not to matter at the White House.

The Biden administration’s stance on Texas border agents “has not changed” despite the fact that erroneous reports that migrants were being “whipped”—begun by PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor—have been wholly debunked.

Jen Psaki says the administration's "reaction to the [horse patrol] photos has not changed" despite the El Paso Times clarifying "that it was not an actual whip." pic.twitter.com/X4kFLbL6HA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2021

Hyperventilating reactions from insular media and Democrats to images of agents simply twirling reins ran rampant most of last week, even as the photographer who snapped the photos said the whipping claims were inaccurate.

“I don’t think anyone could look at those photos and think that was appropriate behavior or something that should be accepted within our administration,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued Monday, spreading more misinformation. “There’s an investigation that’s ongoing. We’ll let that play out, but our reaction to the photos has not changed.”

President Joe Biden, displaying more anger at hard-working Border Patrol agents than he has toward the Taliban, vowed that the agents “will pay” — for something.

“It was horrible…to see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous,” Biden claimed Friday. “An investigation is underway now, and there will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared for the first time in weeks to predictably engage in bumbling hyperbole and racial invective about the Del Rio border agents.

I thought we spent four years talking about false news, misinformation, and government officials stating falsehoods to justify policies https://t.co/xb3P8CTCOZ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 26, 2021

Changing course from defending his employees to throwing them under the bus — likely for racial pandering — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas order an investigation into the alleged actions, and the Border Patrol agents were placed on administrative leave.

Last week, Psaki announced that agents will not be be permitted to use horses along the border after photos of them swinging long reins while interacting with Haitian migrants emerged. Wielding the long reins to help maintain control of their horses is apparently now “horrific” to folks living in opulence 1,800 miles away.

If you’re Biden, Harris, or anyone in the administration, you’re extremely uncomfortable with public attention on border security or illegal immigration. But you’re plenty comfortable with public attention on an allegation of Border Patrol racism.https://t.co/u5qbmIfa5Q — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 27, 2021

