Not So Inclusive: Taliban Removes Women From Kabul Workforce

The “kindler, gentler” Taliban apparently is not as inclusive as the naive U.S. State Department hoped.

The Islamic terrorist group ordered women in Kabul to leave the workforce Sunday, telling females to stay home “pending a further decision.”

The new Taliban mayor of Afghanistan's capital Kabul has told female employees in the city to stay home unless their jobs cannot be filled by a man. Hamdullah Noman said the Taliban "found it necessary to stop women from working for a while".https://t.co/goRClzI5m1 — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) September 19, 2021

Interim Mayor Hamdullah Namoni made the announcement during his first news conference, declaring that Kabul women must stay home regardless of employment status. There will be exceptions made for duties like public toilet attendants that men can’t perform.

The Taliban also replaced the women’s ministry in the capital city with the “Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.” This came after multiple weeks of ordering women who had shown up for work to go home.

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover in August, Namoni said roughly 3,000 of Kabul’s workers were women, constituting one-third of the city’s workforce.

The AP reported, “The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises by some that they would be tolerant and inclusive.”

Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi claimed in an interview last week that women are incapable of performing government duties, because doing so would “put something on her neck that she cannot carry.”

The Taliban’s removal of women’s roles in the workforce comes after the terror network overtook Afghanistan when President Joe Biden ignominiously surrendered the country by withdrawing a minuscule force, while leaving thousands of Americans behind enemy lines.

“The Biden administration’s State Department and White House press secretary keep saying that the Taliban want to be players on the world stage and will act accordingly,” Karen Townsend explained Sunday afternoon at HotAir. “The Taliban don’t care about the world stage. They intend to return to the days of living in a 7th-century country and that includes Sharia law. The hardliners are making inroads in locking down women and girls. Boys are asked to return to school but not girls. Girls have to wait for classes that gender-segregate, which likely means separate schools. Who knows when that will be available? The Taliban are gaslighting Westerners by publicly stating that women will be free to be in the open, in public spaces, and will be protected as other minorities are.”

During their previous rule more than 20 years ago, before American forces routed them, the Taliban barred girls and women from schools, jobs, and essentially public life. These immoral acts have resumed.

Supposed liberal feminists in the United States — congresswomen and Hollywood elites, who are first to criticize secular, democratic Israel, which thrives on equality — have been totally silent on this travesty of sexism and misogyny toward Muslim women, exposing their blatant hypocrisy and tacit approval of evil.

Biden, who is even receiving criticism from the left for his recent blunders, speaks at the UN General Assembly Tuesday. Will he address this appalling news?