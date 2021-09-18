As Biden Vacations, the Southern Border Erupts Into Chaos

There are so many ongoing debacles facing the Biden administration that it’s often hard to keep track.

While our primary focus should remain on Americans left behind for more than a month in a dangerous nation, we forget the Southern border fiasco is worsening, as the president enjoys another long weekend at the beach.

As legacy media obsesses over parochial issues like profligate spending bills and other nonsense, national security dereliction affects ordinary folks who are fed up.

NEW: Del Rio residents are gathering to protest the Biden administration over the deteriorating situation at the international bridge in Del Rio. Hearing from source the number of migrants under the bridge has now swelled to over 14,000. Del Rio population is 35,000. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3gsrHp5DPL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

From 2015-18, I was in the South Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass a half-dozen times working with Class 1 railroads. I spent hours at rail yards right by the border and stayed in area hotels. I always found the communities safe and welcoming, not dangerous like Chicago or even El Paso.

In recent days, thousands of Haitian immigrants have crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into to Del Rio. While most stations ignore or downplay, Fox News has provided award-winning coverage of the fluid situation.

NEW: Video courtesy of @TxDPS shows the current situation under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where more than 14,000 migrants have gathered after crossing illegally into the United States. Law enforcement says conditions are like third world refugee camps. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/oLUg50YM9L — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Haitian migrants are part of a larger movement of tens of thousands trying to enter the United States from several South American countries. They’ve apparently received the message that if you’re caught, you may get sent to America’s heartland without a court date.

The Biden administration halted deportations, weakened rules that governed Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) handling of illegal border crossings, and revoked former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy to appease the radicals. Chaos ensued.

NEW: There is a massive surge of Texas DPS troopers heading into the international bridge area in Del Rio. With close to 15,000 migrants currently under the bridge, law enforcement sources say they want to be proactive w/ potential security concerns for such a big group @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rH7hPX2Od5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

In general, Democrats will not care about the international border because anything surrounding the topic is viewed through a racial lens. Yet the left’s policies are bigoted. Neglecting laws at the border is cruel because it expands opportunities for human smugglers to exploit vulnerable people financially, sexually, or to smuggle drugs.

This wave of migration has pushed the number of illegal border crossings to a 20-year high. This is occurring, even as Homeland Security is trying to settle 60,000 Afghan evacuees in the U.S.. CBP is sending additional agents to Del Rio to help process the migrants, but most are likely to be released with a notice to appear in court at a future date.

Border Patrol 'Revises' July Apprehensions to Exceed 200,000 https://t.co/8XJ6FFMy07 I don't believe for a minute they misplaced 822 illegals—they did it intentionally to keep the total just below 21-year record of 200K until time passed & they hoped no one was paying attention. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 17, 2021

“It’s not a self-inflicted crisis in mainstream progressive opinion, because they don’t believe in enforcing the border,” National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke said Friday. “Progressives don’t think our immigration laws should be on the books. They don’t think the people who violated laws should live with the consequences, and they don’t approve of government actions necessary to enforce those laws.”

As the insouciant Biden administration dawdles, Texas must spend billions on security because Washington elites will not. That’s criminal.