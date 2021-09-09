Will Biden Continue Down the Path of the Democratic Party's Lunatic Wing?

In just over seven months, Democrats approved more federal spending than in any single year of the George W. Bush presidency.

Of course, Democrats, never satisfied with confiscating other people’s money, desperately want to waste $6 trillion more on so-called human infrastructure. Spending that kind of money would do enormous damage to the nation.

“Democrats act like no amount of deficit spending matters, because the U.S. dollar is still the world’s reserve currency, and in constant demand, especially during turbulent times. But that won’t always be the case,” Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer of ACM Funds, told PJ Media. “Many countries are vying to have their currencies in the mix as the world’s reserve currency, and one day it will likely happen. When that day comes, it’s going to be sad for U.S. citizens, who will have to accept dramatically lower standards of living. So all this deficit spending today is truly placing an unfair burden on future generations.”

Finally, some Democrats — well, maybe one or two — seem to realize the folly of such inane proposals.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) wrote a Wall Street Journal column on Friday asking his party to be serious before passing vast new spending.

Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, said Wednesday on CNN that $3.5 trillion was a “ceiling,” and intimated the number could be less than that.

House Dem @WhipClyburn tells Jim @Acosta the $3.5 T figure for budget reconciliation is just a "celling" and not a "floor". Clyburn says there is $2T worth of negotiating room. Worth noting that progressives like @BernieSanders & @AOC have said $3.5 T is already a compromise. pic.twitter.com/JXZiVB73iA — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 8, 2021

Clyburn’s statement infuriated the lunatic wing. Rep. Rashida Tlaib — a fringe bigot with zero responsibility to her constituents — tweeted Wednesday night that “$3.5 trillion is the floor.”

Tlaib’s supporters live in monolithic urban centers and ignore polls showing normal American fear the rush toward new spending.

A nonpartisan survey released Thursday asked nearly 1,000 registered voters if they favor Manchin’s “strategic pause” approach, or if the U.S. needs $3.5 trillion in social welfare and should thus move forward with a budget reconciliation bill.

Sixty percent of those surveyed favored the pause, including 78 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of independents, and, most surprisingly, nearly half of Democrats.

There is clear opposition to the Bernie Sanders/Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing’s support of profligate spending on top of large, misguided budget measures already passed.

But President Joe Biden, whose job approval rating has cratered the past month, apparently will ignore reality and inexplicably follow Tlaib’s path, using every alarmist cliché possible.

Biden again forgets that he lacks a mandate for this leftward lurch. Democrats were demolished in the House last fall, and the Senate is split evenly. Biden won the presidency by only 44,000 votes in three swing states. Bipartisan moderation is what voters want.

Does the current administration realize this? Or, knowing their party is headed for a 2022 shellacking, will it simply ignore what Americans want and promote socialism?