Criminal Freed by Kamala Harris-Backed Bail Fund Charged With Murder

Fundraising activities from embattled Vice President Kamala Harris are leading to innocent people being killed.

A man with three convictions for disorderly conduct, and one each for domestic assault and for illegal weapons possession, was bailed out by Harris’s “Minnesota Freedom Fund” (MFF) in mid-August.

Now he’s allegedly ended a man’s life.

Luis Martinez Ortiz, 38, was shot in the chest and killed last weekend on a downtown Minneapolis interstate ramp. Second-degree murder charges have been filed against George Howard of Minneapolis.

.

Oh, George Howard had been in jail on a domestic assault charge since Aug. 5 and the @MNFreedomFund bailed him out 18 days before he shot and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz at Dowling and I94 last Sunday. Ya picked another winner, MFF, bravo. Thanks so much.

.

. pic.twitter.com/wwErKyLagm — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 3, 2021

A woman with Howard in the car said he and Ortiz “got into a road rage incident prior to entering Interstate 94.”

Ortiz came out of his vehicle and approached Howard’s, then collapsed as Howard drove away. Ortiz returned to his vehicle, drove down the ramp, and subsequently hit meter lights before his car came to a stop along the center median.

Police obtained a license plate via surveillance video and tracked Howard, 47, to a nearby gas station.

When investigators interviewed him, Howard admitted to getting into the incident with Ortiz but denied anything happened. When investigators mentioned the surveillance video, Howard claimed it was a passenger in the back seat who shot Ortiz; however, Howard could not provide any identifying information about the additional passenger.

He was charged in Hennepin County District Court and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance.

The MFF, which started shortly after George Floyd’s death, encouraged support for arsonists, hard drug dealers, rapists, and other serious criminals.

“I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out,” a former director of the fund told a local television station last year.

The fund received $35 million in donations to bail out rioters during last summer’s unrest, aided by promotion from Harris and assorted leftists.

“Kamala Harris exemplifies the evils of contemporary liberalism very well,” Powerline’s John Hinderaker, who is based in Minnesota, wrote Friday. “The problem isn’t that liberalism’s solutions have failed to achieve their purported goals; rather, the reality is that liberals are on the other side.”