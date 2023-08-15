Trump Pledges to Appoint Special Counsel to Go After 'Manchurian Candidate' Biden

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently facing four indictments, pledged he would appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden family’s foreign business ventures if he wins a second term.

On Truth Social, the former president released a video denouncing the indictments he’s facing and claimed that President Joe Biden and the “Biden crime family will pay a price” for their corrupt foreign business dealings.

“As soon as I am reelected, I will appoint a real special counsel or maybe you’ll call it a special prosecutor … to look at all of these bribes kickbacks, crimes as well as the shameless attempt to cover up,” Trump vowed. “Justice will be done.”

In 2016, Trump promised to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server, but that promise never came true.

On Tuesday Trump cited a recent report from the House Oversight Committee detailing the loads of cash the Biden family received during their trips overseas.

“What were they doing getting all of this money?” Trump exclaimed. “I believe we have a compromised president. He was bribed and now he’s being blackmailed. He’s a Manchurian Candidate.”

The former president also alleged that Biden was permitting China and other countries to simply “walk all over” the U.S. He denounced the elevation of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the probe of Hunter Biden.

“It’s the very same US attorney who cut Hunter Biden the scandalous plea deal. That was such a scam,” Trump added.

It should be noted that Trump appointed Weiss during his administration. Despite this, the former president maintained that he didn’t select the Delaware attorney and that his appointment was merely a blue slip process where senators from a select state support a judicial nominee.

Trump’s call for a special counsel against the Biden family comes a day after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia. The indictment focuses on Trump’s efforts to “overturn” the 2020 election, specifically a call the then-president made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he told the secretary that he needed to “find” the votes necessary to win the state.

Trump is also facing a 40 count indictment for his alleged hoarding of classified documents, four counts for allegedly trying to subvert the 2020 election, and 34 counts over his alleged falsification of business records.

“They’re trying to step in my way at every path, because the one person they don’t want to run is Donald Trump,” the former president said.