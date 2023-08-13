Another Day, Another Potential Indictment for Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted three times this year in a never-ending political persecution of the former president. However, Democratic prosecutors aren’t done going after Trump, as he is set to receive another indictment in Georgia, stemming from his alleged efforts in Fulton County to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election.

The former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, said on Saturday that he would testify before a Fulton County grand jury concerning the 2020 election. “I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness,” Duncan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

To date, Trump has been indicted for allegedly falsifying business records, inciting the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, and hoarding classified documents. Trump should be given a medal for the indictments he’s received. Indicting Trump has become the left’s “religion.”

Duncan’s tweet is a red flag for Trump, though, as it could indicate yet another indictment forthcoming against the former president. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been debating whether Trump and his so-called “allies” broke state laws in January 2021 as they tried to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation is centered around a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where then-President Trump reportedly asked the secretary of state to “find” nearly 12,000 votes needed for him to win the state.

Trump has consistently claimed that Willis is trying to indict him for political reasons — a not-so-far-fetched argument. “She’s got a lot of problems,” Trump said of the DA on Tuesday during a rally in New Hampshire. “But she wants to indict me to try to run for some other office.”

If Willis indicts Trump in Georgia, it would mark the former president’s fourth indictment in a period of a couple of months. Trump has claimed that all his indictments are politically motivated. Just this week, he railed against the most recent indictment against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 protests, calling it “bulls***.”

The former president has also suggested that the indictments are helping his campaign gain popularity. He said, “Every time I get indicted, I like to check the polls.” Trump told his supporters in New Hampshire that all he needs is “one more indictment and I think this election’s over.”