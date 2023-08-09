Trump Rebukes Supporter Who Called Chris Christie 'a Fat Pig': 'That's Very Disrespectful'

Former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally for veterans in New Hampshire when one of his supporters decided to call GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie “a fat pig.”

Needless to say, the former president, who has never shied away from speaking out against others, didn’t seem to care for his supporter’s comment.

“Christie—he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered,” Trump said during the speech as the crowd laughed.

A Trump supporter in the audience then proceeded to shout that Christie was “a fat pig.”

“Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That’s very disrespectful. Don’t call him—see, I’m trying to be nice,” Trump then said, addressing the audience member. “Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do it. You can’t do that. So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and, therefore, we’re not going to do it, OK? We want to be very civil, right?”

Trump later defended his response to the supporter who called Christie “a fat pig.”

“I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that ‘Chris Christie is a fat pig.’ Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, ‘No, No, he is not a fat pig.'”

Trump: "Please, sir, don't call Chris Christie a fat pig. Very disrespectful. You can't do that. Don't call him a fat pig. Because you're not allowed to do that, and therefore we're not gonna do it"pic.twitter.com/EP14fI5FXI — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2023

Trump has mocked Christie over his weight repeatedly in the past.

As recently as June, Trump appeared to make fun of Christie over his weight in multiple Truth Social posts after the former New Jersey governor decided to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential election.

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referencing Christie’s launch speech.

On Instagram, Trump released a video of Christie’s launch, showing the former New Jersey governor holding an entrée of food while attending a buffet.

In September 2022, Trump also posted a picture of Christie eating at a buffet. “Chris Christie at a Roy Rogers at 11 PM in the evening trying to console himself.”

“Oh, like he’s some Adonis?” he told host Howard Kurtz on “MediaBuzz,” referring to the mythological Greek god known for beauty.

“You know, look, Howie, there are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better. And so … what’s that got to do with my competence for office?” he added.