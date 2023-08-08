Joe Rogan Says Tucker Carlson Could Win the Presidency in 2028

Famed podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan predicted that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could ultimately become president in 2028 if he decided to run.

Rogan has previously said that he would vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 before voting for President Joe Biden. “I would vote for Trump before I’d vote for Biden, just because I think with Biden — he’s gone, like, you know, he’s gone [mentally],” Rogan said in a March podcast with English comedian Russell Brand.

He said that if Trump wins in 2024, Carlson is the guy who can succeed him and carry on his policies.

Rogan made his comments on “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke with Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-David, who compared Carlson with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Do you get the vibes from Tucker that Tucker wants to be a Netanyahu, a Churchill, a guy that is, you know, a journalist that’s been debating everybody, has been reading every issue for the last 20, 30 years?” Bet-David asked. “You think it’s actually, maybe he wants to make a run for 2028?”

“Well, what he’s doing is very profitable, right?” Rogan replied. “Like, what he’s doing makes a tremendous amount of money, talking about things from his perspective. I think he’s going to continue to do that. Whether or not he decides to become a politician — I don’t know if he has any aspirations about that.”

Rogan argued that because of Carlson’s connections with politics and his knowledge of all the shenanigans involved in the business, he’d have an idea of how to operate better.

“When someone’s involved in politics in that extent — where you’re talking about it constantly and you know the insides and the outsides, you know all the bullsh*t and all the shenanigans — I guess you would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better,” Rogan said.

“And he’s also got a very popular voice, like if he decided to run for president. Let’s just make a scenario: Trump wins in 2024. He has four years. If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win, because it would be kind of carrying those policies,” Rogan said. ‘But also, he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes [in a], you know, pretty humorous way and a very insightful and biting way.”

Related: New Revelations From Devon Archer Make Things Even Worse for the Bidens

Carlson has not indicated he would actually seek a run for the presidency. The former Fox News host was endorsed by an unaffiliated political action committee, Draft Tucker PAC. The PAC’s dreams of seeing Carlson run, however, were struck down when Carlson’s lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, sent a letter to the PAC, putting an end to any rumors.

“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” Dhillon wrote.