Joe Biden Sent Letter To Devon Archer in 2011, Thanked Him for Friendship With Hunter

Remember when President Joe Biden said he never spoke to his son, Hunter Biden, about his foreign business dealings?

It’d be reasonable to assume everyone remembers when Biden said this because he’s said it so many times I’ve lost count.

If the president never, as he says, spoke to his son about his corrupt business dealings, then why was he speaking to Devon Archer, Hunter’s business partner, in 2011?

Yes, that’s right. Then-Vice President Joe Biden personally sent a letter to Archer in 2011 moments after a luncheon with Chinese President Hu Jintao.

In the letter, which was revealed by Archer in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Biden thanked the businessman for his friendship with Hunter, saying, “Happy you guys are together.”

Devon Archer released a letter form Joe Biden while he was Vice President in which he thanks him for his business partnership with Hunter, even though Joe has claimed he had no contact with Hunters partners. The letter is referring to foreign business deals…

Why was Biden personally writing a letter to his son’s business partner if he says he never took part in or was affiliated with Hunter’s business dealings?

Seems kind of strange.

Archer spoke about the letter during his interview with Carlson.

“What was he thanking you for?” Carlson asked Archer, referring to Biden’s letter.

“First of all, it’s a lovely letter,” Archer answered. “Listen, it was kind of the beginning of our partnership and he was thanking me and thanking Hunter, I think, at the end of the day for bringing this idea of this government-regulatory-strategic-advisory business into the private equity world. And I think he was excited for the prospects for Hunter and he was just thanking [me], and I think it was a nice gesture.”

“It was a nice gesture for sure. Very polite. It gets a 10 on the etiquette scale,” Carlson agreed, saying: “But he’s vice president of the United States and he’s talking about foreign business deals with you and thanking you for that.”

“I think I — at the time, I think I hit the jackpot in finding the regulatory environment or company that can navigate right to the top,” Archer said. “But, you know, obviously, as time has told, being a little bit too close to the sun ends up burning you.”

“These are not business guys,” Carlson pressed. “This is the vice president of the United States. He’s not allowed to be working on businesses with foreign governments while he’s vice president, I don’t think.”

“Not that I know of,” Archer said.

“But here he is!” Carlson exclaimed, to which Archer replied: “Right.”

It seems interesting that someone who has repeatedly denied ever being involved in his son’s business dealings sent a letter to his son’s business partner, who notably served alongside him at the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.