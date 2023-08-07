Trump Lawyer Welcomes Mike Pence to Testify in J6 Case: He 'Will Be Acquitted'

John Lauro, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said former Vice President Mike Pence could save Trump from potentially facing life in prison as well as the death penalty if he testifies.

Lauro noted that Pence could serve as “one of our best witnesses” should he testify in the case against Trump.

This comes after the former Vice President appeared on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” where he told host Margaret Brennan that he has no plans to testify against Trump but will if the law asks him to.

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of the law if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” Pence said.

"If this case comes to trial, would you be a witness against the president?" @MajorCBS asks former Vice President @Mike_Pence on the Jan. 6 indictment of former President Trump. "We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth," Pence says. pic.twitter.com/T9okaOshnw — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 6, 2023

Despite Pence saying Trump should never be president again — I disagree — Lauro believes the former vice president could deliver key testimony preventing Trump from going to prison, and ultimately, make liberals go crazy.

“Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial,” Lauro told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I read his book very carefully, and if he testifies consistent with his book, then President Trump will be acquitted.”

“Number one: Mr. Pence recognizes that John Eastman, who was giving legal advice, was a renowned legal scholar,” Lauro added. “Number two: Vice President Pence recognized that there were discrepancies and fraud in connection with the election. He wanted it to be debated on Capitol Hill; Mr. Trump wanted it to be debated in the state legislatures.”

President Trump's attorney John Lauro: "Mike Pence will be one of our best witnesses at trial. I read his book very carefully and if he testifies consistent with his book then President Trump will be acquitted." pic.twitter.com/2hyU1rzDVJ — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 6, 2023

Lauro said that when Pence testifies in court, the [weaponized] government will not be able to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump had corrupt or criminal intent.”

“I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr. Pence, because what he will do is completely eliminate any doubt that Mr. Trump, President Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to inappropriate results,” he continued.

Following Trump’s third indictment — it’s never-ending — Pence released a statement where he said that anyone who puts himself above the Constitution should never be president again.

“On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will,” Pence said. “As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people.”