Patrick Bet-David Urges Joe Rogan to Host Trump on a Podcast: 'It Would Break the Internet'

Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-David had a sit-down with famed podcaster Joe Rogan on Thursday, where he convinced Rogan that he should host former President Donald Trump in a future podcast.

Rogan has hosted several Democratic presidential candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang.

Many have requested Rogan to include Trump in one of his shows, but the UFC commentator and famed podcaster has repeatedly declined such requests.

Rogan has argued that he wouldn’t want to be “helping” Trump in his bid for the presidency in 2024 by providing him with a spotlight.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form,” Rogan said on the Lex Fridman Podcast in 2022. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Despite his scathing remarks, Rogan was seen happily shaking Trump’s hand at a Las Vegas UFC event in July.

It is a beautiful site.

Dana White walks the boy in.

Trump shakes hands with the boy Joe Rogan, and a fighter hops the octagon to shake Trumps hand mid-fight.

pic.twitter.com/Ul4BiKrUgh — Isreal Perez (@IsrealPerez8) July 9, 2023

We could soon see Trump and Rogan having a nearly three-hour conversation since most of Rogan’s podcasts tend to last that long.

During his discussion with Rogan, Bet-David pressed the podcaster on when he would host the former president for a sit-down.

“At a certain point in time, like…it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things,” Rogan said. “I would like to know what it’s like when you actually get into office. What is it actually like when you get in that building?… What is the Deep State really like?…Because it’s very clear that it’s not as simple as elected representatives doing the will of the people.”

Bet-David later asked Rogan whether he felt like Trump was often misunderstood by many.

“I think for sure they have distorted who he is, magnified his faults, and even said things that are absolutely not true, like the Russia collusion thing,” Rogan responded.

Rogan did not specify whether or not he would host Trump. However, his latest remarks with the Valuetainment entrepreneur could signal a future podcast with the 45th president, illuminating many things that have been kept in the dark.

Rogan, for example, said he would be curious to know what was going on in Trump’s mind when he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

The famed podcaster agreed with Bet-David on one thing concerning a potential podcast with Trump: “It would break the internet if it happened.”