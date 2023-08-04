Nancy Pelosi Frustrated When MSNBC Host Brings Up Question Surrounding Potential Biden Impeachment

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (thankfully, it’s former) expressed frustration during a recent interview with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell.

That frustration is not because of inflation, high gas prices, decreasing stocks, wars, or skyrocketing energy prices. No, Pelosi’s frustration was instead because Mitchell brought up the fact that House Republicans are debating whether to impeach President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has floated the possibility of launching an impeachment inquiry against Biden amid revelations that the president was directly involved with his son, Hunter Biden, in corrupt foreign business dealings.

Remember how giddy Pelosi was to impeach then-President Donald Trump over a phony, made-up claim that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election? I guess the former speaker isn’t as excited anymore.

She called the potential impeachment of Biden “frivolous” and a “diversionary tactic,” while declaring that such action is evidence that Republicans have “nothing to offer the American people.”

The question is: what exactly do Democrats offer?

On Friday, Mitchell asked Pelosi, “How do you feel about the push by the House Republicans, many of them — the Speaker, certainly, you know, certainly flirted with this idea of impeachment proceedings against President Biden because of unfounded allegations that he was involved with his son Hunter’s business?”

Pelosi, visibly annoyed, raised her hands and said, “Well, let’s just…” before Mitchell interjected.

“As you well know, you were very cautious about starting impeachment proceedings for the very reason that once you start in a special committee or the judiciary committee, it’s very hard to stop that process,” the host added.

Pelosi replied, “With all due respect to your question, this is frivolous, this is a diversionary tactic.”

Pelosi then touted Biden’s record in office. (I’m not sure what there is to tout.)

“They just can’t stand the fact we have a job report of over nearly 200,000 jobs today, that unemployment is three-and-a-half percent, that 18 straight months of unemployment under 4%,” she said. “We’re talking about 13.4 million jobs created with Joe Biden in the White House and working with the Congressional Democrats.”

Pelosi then praised her party, saying, “I’m so proud of the Democrats in Congress. We fully intend to take back the House next time so we don’t have to deal with the frivolity, the waste of time of the Congress, for them to go down this path.”

One can only hope that Democrats don’t take the House in 2024.

Related: Impeachment Inquiry Would Unite the Republicans Even If It Was Doomed to Failure

“It’s really sad. I wish the Republican Party would be, somebody would take it back, that we’d have a real Republican Party. It’s up to them to decide what it is. But it shouldn’t be a cult,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a cult to somebody frivolous with the law and his puppets.”