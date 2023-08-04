Judge Referred to Trump in a Shocking Way During His D.C. Arraignment

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Washington, D.C., relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests, referred to the former president as “Mr. Trump” as the court began its session.

Presidents are typically referred to by their presidential titles, but Trump did not receive this treatment from U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Social media went into a frenzy after news dropped regarding the judge’s reference toward Trump.

As his case furthers, the greeting led individuals to question whether Trump would be in even deeper waters.

“If there is one thing I know Trump loves that he’s called Mr. President now,” ABC Executive Editorial Producer John Santucci tweeted.

!!! via @MLevineReports – beginning the proceedings, the judge said to Trump: “Good afternoon, Mr. Trump”. If there is one thing I know Trump loves that he's called Mr. President now. — John Santucci (@Santucci) August 3, 2023

“Every other president would have been addressed as ‘President’ not ‘Mr.’… Let’s be real,” Daily Caller’s chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers wrote.

Every other president would have been addressed as “President” not “Mr.”… Let’s be real. https://t.co/WmzSluzenn — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 3, 2023

Trump’s lawyers reportedly stood before the judge and said, “President Trump is present,” to which the judge responded, “Good Afternoon, Mr. Trump.”

Donald Trump's lawyer says, "President Trump" is present. Judge Upadhyaya says, "Good afternoon, Mr. Trump." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2023

Despite all the comments on social media, it appears that the judge was just following protocol because “Mr. President” is a greeting reserved solely for the current holder of the office.

While at court, Trump was processed, which means his fingerprints were taken and he provided the court with his personal information.

Trump, understandably, was reportedly furious with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who indicted the former president. Trump reportedly knocked his clasped hands on the table for several seconds and locked eyes with Smith before Judge Upadhyaya entered the courtroom.

Upon the judge entering the courtroom, she requested that Trump say his name and age.

“Yes, your honor, Donald J. Trump, John,” Trump said. Regarding his age, the former president replied, “Seventy-seven.”

The judge then proceeded to read Trump the charges he faces as he listened intently. Trump pled not guilty.

If convicted on all four criminal charges, the former president could face life behind bars—or even the death penalty.

Judge Upadhyaya set the next hearing date for Aug. 28, five days after the first GOP primary debate. What a coincidence.

Upon leaving the D.C. courtroom and boarding his plane at Reagan National Airport, Trump offered brief remarks concerning his case.

“This is a very sad day for America,” he said. “This is a persecution of a political opponent.” Trump then flew to his Bedminster, N.J., golf course.

The former president was spotted crashing a wedding hours after leaving D.C., where he was met with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump joyfully crashes a wedding at his club after being “arrested” for the 40,000th time by the Machine. The Machine has now thrown all it can at the man. Yet, Trump is full of life. Listen to the deafening “USA, USA, USA” roaring from the audience: pic.twitter.com/bsNPCJh09K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2023

“Trump joyfully crashes a wedding at his club after being ‘arrested’ for the 40,000th time by the Machine,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted.