Journalist Who Wanted Unvaccinated People Put in Concentration Camps Dies Suddenly at 33

I’m very fortunate to live in a beautiful area where many people are out walking all the time. When the covid “plandemic” was with us, there was a lot of fear. Some people took things to a major extreme. While out walking our Jack Russell Bailey at the time, we watched people wearing masks while driving in cars alone. Some people who walked towards us would move across the street or a great distance away from us, and in the most ridiculous cases there were people who walked on the beach in gorgeous sunshine under crystal blue skies wearing masks -- with no-one anywhere near them.

A lot of things were mishandled at the time. The whole mask thing, the arbitrary six-foot distancing, school and business closures, and of course the worst offense of all: distributing a dangerous vaccine that was never properly tested.

At the time, tensions were running high and many were told that they had to either take the vaccine or lose their jobs. Many caved and took the jab, while others stood their ground and, in far too many cases, were ostracized and suffered financially for their decision.

One ultra-left extremist was so sure what he believed was the gospel that he wanted unvaccinated people arrested and put away in concentration camps. Ian Vandaelle was a Canadian business journalist who worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post. Before that, he was a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade.

However, during the “plandemic,” he called for vaccine passports and mandates in posts on social media. He even called for the firing of anyone who refused the injections. In one social media post he stated:

I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick. Incentivize getting the vaccine however we like, ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care, and require vaccination to do non-essential things. Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.

In another post, he urged the Toronto Police to terminate officers who declined to take the vaccine:

Take the jab or resign; anything else is moral and ethical cowardice. You take an oath to protect citizens? You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this.

Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, revealed that he died suddenly. In a post on X, she made this announcement:

It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning.

The cause of Vandaelle’s sudden death has not been made public.

The sad truth is that there has been a drastic increase in cardiac incidents, many involving younger people who took the jab and boosters. In addition, there have been reports of immune system issues and other unexpected developments from the vaccine.

In some of his social media posts before the sudden incident that led to his hospitalization, Vandaelle seemed to be in good health and actively engaged in work.

Concerns are continuing to grow over exactly what the longterm effects of the vaccine and boosters will be. Call me cynical, but based on the way the mandates were carried out, at times with almost Gestapo-type rigidity, I doubt the full extent of the damage these jabs have done and will do will ever be fully revealed.

In the meantime, Americans who suffered in many ways unnecessarily, can do nothing but wait and pray that their future health hasn’t been seriously compromised.