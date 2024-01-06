King Arthur Flour Bakes Up A “DEI” Pie

I just don’t get it. You would think that corporate executives would look at the damage that so-called “woke” companies have endured and see it as a “wake-up” call. The Bud Light brand will never attain the status it once had, and neither will the Disney conglomerate. There are many others, but frankly, they aren’t worth listing.

Advertisement

The fact that these companies refuse to accept is that the American public has had enough of being force-fed all the nonsense. Things like critical race theory, drag shows, child mutilation, transgender men pretending to be women and joining women’s sports teams, DEI, and on and on and on.

Enter the King Arthur Baking Company. These geniuses have decided to collaborate with Project Potluck to sponsor a racist competition for bakers to display their skills and products. The competition is called Baking Pitchfest 2024 and is described as follows:

Baking Pitchfest 2024 is more than a competition; it's a platform for empowering People of Color to break barriers and redefine the narrative in baking. Through mentorship, competition, and community, we're fostering a space where innovation knows no bounds.

In other words, if you are white, you need not apply. Baking Pitchfest is ONLY for people of color (POC). According to the Project Potluck website:

Grow your company, career, and network as a POC in CPG. Project Potluck is the largest professional community inclusively for People of Color (POC) in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG). We help you get access to people, events, and mentorship to help you thrive in the CPG industry. Are you a Person of Color? Become a member for free Not a Person of Color? Learn how to support us

I don’t care how King Arthur or Project Potluck try to frame this; it is flat-out racism. If a group of people formed a non-profit and called it Project Whitebread and excluded all people of color, it would be on every news network in the country. According to King Arthur:

Advertisement

This accelerator program is designed to elevate POC entrepreneurs in the baking industry, offering them opportunities for growth, mentorship, and exposure to the industry. Baking Pitchfest 2024 seeks to create a community of POC bakers and entrepreneurs gathered by their shared love for baking. The program is divided into two editions, one focusing on bakeries and the other on baking products, ensuring a broad scope of creative talent is recognized and nurtured.

Has it ever occurred to King Arthur and Project Potluck that many white entrepreneurs also deserve a chance to grow? Also, if the number of minorities in any given industry is low, maybe it’s because they just don’t want to enter that particular industry.

Molly Lawrence, corporate social responsibility manager for King Arthur Baking, said:

The diversity of applicants and the potential for innovative products and business concepts furthers King Arthur’s mission to support increased racial and ethnic diversity in the field. Pitchfest 2024 is a testament to our commitment to fostering a more inclusive baking community and empowering creative POC leaders in the industry.

Kathlene Casanova, the executive director of Project Potluck, believes that it’s important to expand diverse voices in the baking industry.

Baking Pitchfest 2024 is more than a competition; it’s a platform for empowering People of Color to break barriers and redefine the narrative in baking.

"Project Potluck was founded in 2020. The idea was to address challenges faced by POC in the food and beverage industries, by focusing on issues like inherent bias in hiring, networking gaps and lack of access to capital for POC entrepreneurs."

Advertisement

Notice the deceptive wording in the description of their purpose: “inherent bias in hiring,” “networking gaps,” and “lack of access to capital,” all of which insinuate an unsubstantiated racial bias within the industry.

King Arthur Flour is one of many brands on the market. Like Bud Light, which decided to forsake those who loyally bought their brand and underestimated the available choices, they have chosen the same path. I do not use King Arthur, and now I never will.

This type of corporate decision-making can’t be tolerated. Judging diversity strictly based on skin color demonstrates the shallowness of woke thinking. Equity is not number-based, and the left’s definition of inclusion means inclusion on their terms and exclusion of reality and fairness.

I cook and bake a lot. Since I have never used their product, I won’t miss it at all. I encourage those who do use it to try something else. I’m betting you won’t miss King Arthur, but if enough people go in another direction, they will miss you.