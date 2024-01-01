Only Fitting: Biden Resolutions Shown Next to a Ball Being Dropped

A new year and new hopes were both on display last night in Times Square. Still, even though we would all like to have a perfectly clean slate, it’s impossible to move on without some reminders. After all, most resolutions are either to eliminate bad habits or to improve on things we believe we should have done better.

So we owe a debt of gratitude to Job Creators Network (JCN) -- a group founded by Bernie Marcus, the co-founder and former CEO of Home Depot -- for a billboard at last night’s festivities reminding Joe Biden of some things he needs to adopt as resolutions. Unfortunately, the billboard only listed four things, which only scratches the surface of Biden’s sins. Still, it’s a start and a good reminder for Americans about the incompetent man who currently resides in the White House. It was appropriate that JCN's message appeared near a ball being dropped; God knows Biden drops them daily.

The JNC billboard urged Biden to make the following resolutions, under the headline: “HEY JOE! WE MADE YOU A LIST OF NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS.”

1.) Cut Back on Spending (That’s where inflation comes from!)

2.) Be Nicer (To small businesses who can’t handle your regulations)

3.) Quit Smoking (The economy is going up in flames)

4.) Be Honest (Bidenomics isn’t working, stop saying it is!)





Alfredo Ortiz is JCN's president and CEO. In a statement he said:

Alongside many Americans who are making New Year’s resolutions beginning at the stroke of midnight early Monday morning, we are calling on the Biden administration to do the same. But instead of eating healthier or exercising more, the White House should reverse course on its harmful policy agenda in 2024 to help the small business community struggling to navigate an underperforming economy. An estimated one million people will fill Times Square for the festivities on Sunday evening — and JCN’s billboard will be at the center of it. He promised unity but has delivered partisanship. He failed to fully reopen schools for America’s public-school students but has opened our borders to illegal immigrants. He has killed thousands of American jobs through crushing regulations while reviving the radical Green New Deal and other extreme climate policies. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previously said of the president. “Simply put, we’ve gone from ‘America First’ to ‘America Last’ under President Biden.”

What do we have planned for the year to come? Here’s a taste: pic.twitter.com/yQJ70LTrW1 — Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) December 29, 2023

This isn’t the first billboard that JNC has used to draw attention to Biden’s shortcomings. In early December another billboard asked: “HOW BAD ARE BIDEN’S POLICIES?” The billboard attacked “Bidenomics.”

“Biden’s economic approach, reckless spending, and hostility toward domestic energy production” is “the real Grinch who is spoiling small business cheer.” “They’re so bad that with Bidenflation and his energy policies you can’t even put coal in people’s stockings,” the other side of the billboard declared, and concluded, “Who’s the real Grinch now?”

At the time of that billboard's release, Ortiz released this statement:

“Nearly three years of ‘Bidenomics’ has left ordinary Americans and small businesses in a precarious situation at the worst possible time heading into the Christmas season. Entrepreneurs are continuing to face the ripple effects of prolonged high inflation, a souring regulatory environment, and the threat of higher taxes. Combine that with the White House’s hostility towards domestic energy production and Americans are even unlikely to be treated to coal this holiday season. President Biden is the real Grinch who is spoiling small business cheer.”

Biden has done everything in his power to turn America into his version of “Whoville” on Christmas Eve. The difference is that the only thing that we can count on growing by ten times is his wallet, because it certainly won’t be his heart.

Let’s all make a resolution to eliminate every woke aspect from our lives. Let’s stop accepting things that we know are wrong and let’s stop being the silent majority. Lastly, let’s pray and work for a fair election cycle and get our nation back on track.