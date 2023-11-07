A Binary Bonanza and Cher — Two Great Reasons to Ditch the Macy’s Parade This Year

It was probably inevitable, but still, every time the left ruins something that you care about, there is a twinge of regret and anger that such a small-minded group of people can be allowed to affect things to this extent.

Advertisement

When I was a kid, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was always part of our Thanksgiving morning. Even though I was never a big parade guy, I watched the balloons and floats on TV, along with all the pertinent data about everything related to them that made it more interesting. When the weather was bad, watching the handlers wrestle with the ropes as the balloons rocked back and forth created drama most parades couldn’t generate.

Now, though, there is no reason to watch three hours of leftist propaganda. Another American holiday spectacle has been poisoned. On Thanksgiving, there are endless seasonal movies and other special programs to tune into instead. The Macy’s parade has joined the ever-growing group of things that Americans used to love but are now definitely in the rear-view mirror.

Frankly, I won’t miss it. Watching the parade on TV was only near and dear my heart because of my family's tradition. It was a minor bond to play it on our TV as background noise while we celebrated together. Now, if I can’t find a movie I want as our Thanksgiving soundtrack, I’ll pop on some Christmas carols. Anything is better than watching transgenders prance around on an American street while listening to endless promos for Cher’s appearance, which is conveniently scheduled just before Santa Claus.

Advertisement

Related: Why Can Everyone Celebrate Who They Are Except Christians?

Breitbart News reported last week that “non-binary” actors from two Broadway shows, “& Juliet” and “Shucked,” will be part of the parade festivities. Apparently, those in charge of the parade think Americans want to watch a new leftist version of "Romeo and Juliet," a downgrade to a classic story that for some reason explores what Juliet’s life would be like if she hadn’t committed suicide.

The role of May is played by Justin David Sullivan. Obviously lost in the transgenderism forest, Sullivan is a man who identifies as he/she/they. This is after he for some reason changed his pronouns from himself/herself/themselves, essentially taking himself out of the running for a Tony Award because he thought the awards were too gender-specific. My question is this: Who is giving out these awards, and why would that change affect anything? Sullivan is a crazy man, picking different names for himself.

So while most Americans are trying to get the timing correct to have so many different dishes come together for a great Thanksgiving dinner, who cares about unraveling some mentally disturbed individual’s pronouns? Thanksgiving is a busy day, and nobody is interested in how the latest leftist loon refers to himself.

Advertisement

“Shucked,” the other excuse to exploit transgenderism, includes a female character named Lulu who is played by a man named Alex Newell. Newell also identifies with “he/she/they,” although that didn’t stop him from accepting the 2023 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Santa Claus traditionally appears at the end of the parade, a deliberate ploy to keep kids waiting. Scheduling Cher — a miserable, loudmouthed liberal who recently said that she would leave the United States if Trump won re-election — to appear just before Santa is a reprehensible leftist move. Tell us again how liberals don’t try to mix politics into everything. This is simply an attempt by the network to make American households sit through three agonizing hours to see a washed-up hag who thinks life is better everywhere but the United States.

To both the Macy’s parade and Cher, I say, don’t let the door hit you in the backside. Things do need to change, and bidding adieu to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a great way to start.