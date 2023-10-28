Biden’s Cheat Sheets Attain Comic Book Status, But It's Not Funny

As a young man, I can remember getting caught reading a Playboy magazine and using the excuse that I was reading an article. Obviously, I was trying to imply that all of those pictures of naked voluptuous women didn’t interest me. Nobody bought my excuse then, and we shouldn’t buy Biden’s now.

Of course, there are major differences in our stories. I was a young guy with raging hormones trying to convince people that it was the written word that interested me and not the pictures. Biden is going in the opposite direction. He can no longer correctly interpret the written word and is now relying on the pictures of reporters he is “allowed” to call on. Another difference worth mentioning is that Biden is the President of the United States, and the supposed leader of the free world.

The fact that the President of the United States has been reduced to looking at pictures is a sad state of affairs. He’s like a child looking at a comic book. What’s even more concerning is that not only do they have to supply him with pictures; they are supplying him with the questions ahead of time.

Calling this a press conference is an insult to the intelligence of every American. These are not press conferences, these are staged events, orchestrated “plays” designed to make what’s left of an incompetent con-artist still appear to be relevant. The main two ingredients of any presidential press conference are never present when Biden wanders onto the stage. The setting is supposed to contain “The Commander in Chief,” something he certainly is not. The leader of the free world is not supposed to do a “Thorazine” shuffle up to a podium, clutching a picture book. It’s also supposed to have an audience of journalists, but those are never present at Biden’s skits either.

Agreeing to have your picture on one of Biden’s placards is the equivalent of turning in your press pass. You are forfeiting your journalistic integrity, if you ever had any, and joining a long line of lemmings walking off the ledge of truth.

This past Wednesday was Biden’s latest embarrassment. At a “skit” with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, an image of Biden holding a card with the names and faces of the reporters who asked questions has been circulating on social media. The list included PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers, all of whom were allowed to ask questions during the conference.

To accommodate Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, his staff can leave nothing to chance. For his staged ‘Australia Press Conference’, Biden was provided with a printed notecard, to let him know which pre-approved reporter to call on, & what they look like. 😣 pic.twitter.com/fupF4bdf57 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 26, 2023

In April, at another staged event, Biden was caught with a placard containing the name of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian. Under her name was written “Question #1,” along with a pre-written question. Right on cue, Subramanian was called on first and asked a very similar question to the one on the sheet.

These charades are dangerously being ignored. What is taking place right now before our eyes a very short time ago would have been unthinkable. The only thing that has changed is the manner in which the media ignores them. It’s frightening to consider that the tone of the American public can be swayed by the talking heads that appear on our television sets.

We all know that this is unacceptable for any leader. Yet, like sheep, we just shake our heads and move on with our lives. There is a sense in the country right now that things are so out of control, nothing any individual can do will make a difference. It’s that sense of social hopelessness that allows these things that are so ridiculous to continue.

These are dangerous times, much of which Biden’s incompetence has initiated. He has never been in charge and he’s not in charge of anything now, including his faculties. Still, he remains the front man for a criminal syndicate that is manipulating domestic affairs, foreign policy, and the economy.

This is without a doubt the most vulnerable time in recent American history. A time where politics are drowning individual rights and the President who should be stopping it is an accomplice by being non-existent.

There is much to be accomplished if the United States is ever going to recover from the road that Biden has placed us on. One thing is for certain: we can’t do it by only looking at the pictures; someone has to read the fine print.