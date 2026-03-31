JD Vance Tells the Story of His Journey Home to the Catholic Church

Vice President JD Vance just announced he will release a new book on June 16, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which chronicles his conversion to the Catholic faith. This is a book I'm going to snap up as soon as it hits shelves. Heck, I might actually pre-order this bad boy. As someone who converted to Catholicism a year ago, I take an intense interest in other people's conversion accounts.

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“I’ve been writing this book for a long time, and I’m honored to finally be able to share the full story with you all,” Vance said in a post on X. “‘Communion’ is about my personal journey and how I found my way back to faith.” HarperCollins Publishing is publishing the book, the same company that published his other bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. That book, which filmmakers later turned into a highly rated movie, has sold over 5 million copies worldwide.

“The story of how I regained my faith, of course, only happened because I had lost it to begin with,” Vance said in a HarperCollins press release. “The interesting question that hangs over this book, and over my mind, is why I ever strayed from the path. Why the Christian faith of my youth failed to properly take root.”

“I’m glad I found my way back to the Church. I learned much along the way. But if you believe as I do, you know I’ve been fortunate and touched by God’s grace,” he continued. Before becoming Catholic, I practiced as a Reformed Baptist for 20 years. I spent seven years deep-diving into Church teaching and history before I became convinced it is the one true, holy, and apostolic Church founded by Jesus Christ. My life has changed profoundly — for the better — ever since I made that decision.

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“To summarize this book: I’m a Christian, and I became a Christian because I believe that Jesus Christ’s teachings are true,” Vance continued. “But I didn’t always think that, and by sharing my journey I might help others — Catholic, Protestant, or otherwise — who seek reconciliation with God.”

Jonathan Burnham, president and publisher of the Harper Group, said the book "will speak to so many searching for faith, connection, and meaning in their lives." He added that Vance's “deeply heartfelt story of doubt and regained belief resonates far beyond politics, offering a moving reflection on the questions that define this moment in American public life.”

Having a dedicated Catholic like Vance serve in such a prominent role in our government is critically important not only for preserving our liberty and way of life, but also for spreading the Catholic faith to the masses. Vance has a huge platform and a lot of influence, especially within the more hardcore conservative MAGA movement, which Protestantism has deeply influenced.

And there's nothing wrong with that. Protestants and Catholics share far more in common than many folks realize. Vance's book gives him an opportunity to point that out while still holding to Catholic distinctives.

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Truth be told, our Founders never intended those who serve in public office to separate their Christian faith from how they govern. We need more bold Protestant and Catholic Christians to rise up, accept the responsibility of running for office, and fight against twisted left-wing ideologies dedicated to destroying the foundations of our republic.

Hopefully, Vance's new book will inspire those individuals to heed the call.

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