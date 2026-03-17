Rachel Zegler Says She’s First Latina in 'Big Media.'Someone Should Tell Jennifer Lopez.

Actress Rachel Zegler, most famous for playing the lead role in what might be one of the worst movies ever made, the live-action version of Snow White, has once again opened her mouth, and as expected, loads of dumb stuff rolled out. This time she's claiming that she's the first Latina to make it in "big media." I guess she's completely forgotten about Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, America Ferrera, and many others.

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Or, setting aside the possibility she grew up as an extremely sheltered child who didn't watch any of these actresses' films, perhaps her ego has inflated so much she's ready to take a trip to outer space. Either way, she said a really stupid thing and essentially slapped all of those women listed above in the face.

“When I was younger, my approach to beauty was a lot more shaped by what I was witnessing in big pieces of media. So, it was who was on magazine covers, who was in the beauty commercials, who was in movies, and who’s considered like the most beautiful movie star at the time,” Zegler said. Oh, by the way, she was born in 2001. Read her statement again and let that fact sink in for a bit.

Zegler should have stopped there, but this young woman suffers badly from diarrhea of the mouth. She made things infinitely worse by following that first statement with: “It was definitely very Eurocentric as I was growing up. Um, and being a young Latina, that was hard because not a lot of people looked the way that I did.”

John Nolte, entertainment writer for Breitbart News, used his trademark wit to rip the West Side Story star a new one, writing, "Later in the interview, Zegler said she was the first 'person of color' to refuse to sit in the back of the bus, to sit at a 'whites only' lunch counter, and to win an Oscar. She then recalled the horror of Eisenhower calling in the National Guard so she could safely attend school in George Wallace’s Alabama, and the glory of Lincoln freeing her."

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Zegler spent her teenage years in the mid-to-late 2010s. As Nolte noted, that means she erased the following list of accomplished Latina actresses:

Salma Hayek

Eva Mendes

Jessica Alba

Jennifer Lopez

Elizabeth Peña

Rosario Dawson

Penélope Cruz

Gina Torres

Rosie Perez

Sofia Vergara

Rita Hayworth

Michelle Rodriguez

Sonia Braga

Zoe Saldaña

Jordana Brewster

Eva Longoria

America Ferrera

Maria Conchita Alonso

Rita Moreno

Selena Gomez

Gloria Estefan

Raquel Welch

The question I want answered is: who manages Zegler? Who allows her to speak to media outlets knowing that most of what comes out of her mouth is absurd and just plain dumb? It feels like they are purposefully trying to sabotage her career. If not, then her manager is even dumber than she is, and that's quite an accomplishment.

Most people already know the list of actresses who came before Zegler. How did she honestly think she'd get away with saying something like this? I think woke ideology fully indoctrinated her during childhood, the end product of participation trophy culture.

Zegler's many ridiculous statements have already stalled her acting career. Nobody is beating down her door to offer a leading role in their films. That should be a sign that maybe, just maybe, she ought to open her mouth a little less.

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