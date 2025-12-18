Director of 'Avatar' James Cameron Rips Trump Over Climate Change: 'Most Narcissistic A****le in History'

Avatar director James Cameron is blowing steam out of his ears at President Donald Trump because Trump refuses to give in to the doomsday “the end is nigh” malarkey that global warming alarmists keep cramming down everyone’s throats. In fact, Cameron is so ticked off at President Trump that he referred to him as a “narcissistic a**hole” for refusing to get on board with the radical left’s climate agenda.

The legendary science-fiction director, who brought audiences films such as Aliens, The Terminator, and Titanic, spewed his angry bile during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Cameron claimed that the president’s moves to crush ridiculous and wildly overblown global warming extremism are causing humankind to move “backwards.”

“I’m frustrated because the human race seems to be delusional about what they think is going to happen next. We are going backwards,” Cameron bloviated during the interview. It’s ironic that Cameron calls rational people who refuse to panic over inconsistent scientific conclusions about climate change “delusional.” This is the same guy who once thought he found the actual bones of Jesus Christ and was about to sink Christianity once and for all.

Cameron produced a 2007 documentary called The Lost Tomb of Jesus, in which he claimed he found the burial cave and bones of Jesus, Mary Magdalene, and their family. Archaeologists, however, expressed little confidence in his findings, noting that the names Jesus and Mary ranked among the most common during that time period. Experts reached a general consensus that the tomb was simply a regular burial site. Christianity remains alive and well, so Cameron failed miserably.

Later in the Hollywood Reporter interview, the Titanic director tore into Trump again, calling him the “most narcissistic ahole in history since f*ing Nero,” before adding, “Yeah, you can quote that.” He’s a real chip off the old block, isn’t he?

Cameron believes the environment poses the greatest threat to humanity. And, unsurprisingly for the man behind The Terminator franchise, he also views artificial intelligence as a danger to mankind’s existence and believes it could bring about the downfall of Hollywood.

“Who’s to say we wouldn’t be going backwards even faster if it wasn’t for these films? There isn’t an alternative Earth without ‘Avatar’ we can point to and say, ‘It made this measurable difference,’” Cameron said, puffing himself up while insisting that he and his movies stand on the “right side of history.” And this guy called Trump “narcissistic?” Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

According to Breitbart News:

Cameron has pushed global warming alarmism for decades, but he has recently become highly agitated about advances in artificial intelligence. Only a few weeks ago, he said he felt “horrified” by the possibility that AI could create artificial actors indistinguishable from real ones. In August, he warned that AI gaining control of real-world weapons of war could spell disaster for humanity. He has also become a fierce critic of streaming giant Netflix and has excoriated the idea of including streaming productions in Oscar nominations.

Cameron seems wound a bit tight. If he swallowed a lump of coal—the one Santa plans to leave in his stocking for landing on the naughty list—a diamond would pop out the other end in three days. It might be time for him to unplug from the internet and step away from hearsay and conjecture. Take a vacation, James. Touch some grass. It’s good medicine.

