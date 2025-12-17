Cardi B Trashes America While in Saudi Arabia, Wants Fans to Beg Her to Return

Rap artist Cardi B went on Instagram Live, where she trashed the U.S. while singing endless praises for Saudi Arabia and telling her fans that if they want her back home, they’ll have to beg her to return. I’m not sure how large Cardi B’s fan base actually is, but she boasts over 164 million followers on Instagram, which speaks more about the sorry condition of our culture right now than it does about Cardi B’s talent.

During her rant, the rapper gushed about the lack of “bums” in Saudi Arabia and stated that every person she comes across has “that real money,” before referring to America as “ghetto.” I can’t speak for everyone, but as far as I’m concerned, the Middle East can keep her. Funny how “artists” like Cardi B forget so quickly that without the freedoms they take for granted here in the United States, they would never have a career.

Listen to the profane and sexually explicit lyrics in her music and ask yourself how that would fly in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern, Muslim-majority countries. Authorities would take her outside the nearest town and stone her to death as a harlot.

“I’m starting not to like America,” Cardi B told her followers during a livestream. “America made me pay taxes, the Vice President talking shit about me on Twitter, like, I don’t know, I don’t feel I’m appreciated in America.” It’s hard to believe this woman is a real human being. What makes Cardi B think she’s so special that she shouldn’t have to pay taxes like the rest of us? Sure, I’d fully support repealing the Sixteenth Amendment, but that would apply to all Americans—not spoiled brat celebrities who think they’re better than the average person.

“Y’all need to convince me to come back. I don’t know if I want to go back. Convince me, now. Beg me to come back to America. I don’t think I might go back,” the “Please Me” rapper continued. “I don’t know, I’m not feeling America right now.”

Then, by all means, stay right where you are, Cardi. Please. You’re happy to be out of America, and America is happy to have you out of it. It’s a win-win. Let’s roll with the current arrangement.

“Should I go back? I don’t know. I mean, why would I?” Cardi B added. “Look at this country, look how they treat me. They about to give me a new name and everything. I just need to get my license over here.”

At this point in the livestream, she called the U.S. “ghetto” and added, “That is not my life anymore. I’m a new woman over here.” She then went on to recount how “everybody” in Saudi Arabia knows who she is and claimed that the locals “treat me like I’m their queen.” This woman’s ego is so overinflated that it’s a wonder her head hasn’t popped like a balloon.

“They want me to be their queen or something, like, these people out here are very polite,” she told her viewers. “When you come over here, almost everybody is wearing black, and, like, the men, they’re wearing, like, the red stuff on they head.”

“They don’t look at you like you’re poor. They could, because this country, honey, is very luxury,” the “Up” rapper stated. “Everything is brand new, honey, like, this country look like it was just opened yesterday or something.”

Interestingly, Cardi B previously refused to book shows in Middle Eastern countries because of how they treat women and members of the LGBTQ community. She later changed that policy so she wouldn’t “punish” her Middle Eastern fans. In other words, they offered her a whole lot of money she couldn’t resist. In show business, everybody has a price. Money over principles. That’s how hypocrites like Cardi B live their lives.

