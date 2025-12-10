DOGE Was a Win, Musk Says—But Not Worth a Sequel

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down for a recent podcast interview in which he revealed he has mixed emotions about his time heading up the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, adding that he would probably not put on a repeat performance. It’s not hard to understand why the tech guru feels this way, considering all of the hassle he endured during the effort. When people constantly trash you, when government entities lie to you and try to impede your mission, they can burn out someone like Musk rather quickly.

Advertisement

The owner of social media platform X sat down with former Trump aide Katie Miller for an hour-long interview. He reflected on his time as head honcho over DOGE. Musk offered only faint praise for the effort, calling it “a little bit successful,” then stating the agency “stopped a lot of funding that really just made no sense” and “wasted money entirely.”

When Miller asked Musk if he would ever do it again, Musk paused to think through his answer before finally saying, “I think instead of DOGE, I would’ve basically…worked in my companies, essentially.” He then referenced the series of terrorist attacks by radical leftists who targeted Tesla dealerships, saying, “They wouldn’t have been burning the cars.”

It sure sounds like Musk has grown weary from the constant assaults—both physical and digital—from the radical left. At least that’s how it reads. While the attacks would wear on anyone, it’s important for Musk and everyone standing against left-wing extremism to remember that Western civilization sits at a critical turning point. Without warriors strong in their convictions taking a stand against the left’s insanity, our entire way of life could vanish.

Advertisement

According to a report from Breitbart:

DOGE, named after an internet meme, formed shortly after President Trump’s inauguration. Musk, who spent hundreds of millions supporting Trump’s presidential campaign, quickly became a prominent figure at the White House. Under his leadership, the young DOGE team aggressively targeted programs they deemed wasteful and pushed for major reductions in the federal workforce through layoffs and voluntary buyouts. In some cases, they effectively shut down entire agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development. Musk has claimed DOGE’s efforts could save the government hundreds of billions, and possibly up to $2 trillion, yet only a small percentage of these cuts actually materialized during his time in the White House. Musk then began a war of words with Trump, leading the President to say the tech tycoon had “lost his mind.”

Republicans have engaged in a whole lot of infighting in recent months. While the spectacle is tragic—and we truly don’t have time for mudslinging against those who share our values—the very fact these quarrels erupt shows the conviction conservatives hold about free speech. On the flip side, we’re in the middle of the greatest ideological war in our nation’s history.

Advertisement

The stakes are high. Western civilization hangs in the balance. Juvenile name-calling and demands for absolute loyalty have no place in a movement dedicated to preserving the principles of liberty for future generations.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.