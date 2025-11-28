FBI Director Reveals 2025 Data Shows Lowest Murder Rate in 'Modern History'

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed this week that the nationwide murder rate has fallen to the "lowest it has been in modern history." Gee, it's almost like enforcing immigration law, deporting criminals who shouldn’t be in our country, and assisting law enforcement against liberal policies in major cities cuts down on crime. Who knew? President Donald Trump did. The proof is in the pudding, as they say. Results like these explain why the American people voted for Trump last November.

The FBI plans to release the official 2025 data in December, but Patel decided to give Americans an early Christmas gift by offering a positive review of the information during a Wednesday interview with the Epoch Times. And yet, liberals are still swearing up and down that Trump and his administration have accomplished nothing since he took office in January. They are literally burying their heads somewhere dark and moist—I won’t say where, but I think you can guess—while ignoring all the lives saved by simply enforcing laws already on the books.

Crime didn’t hit an all-time high because we lacked the right legislation, like oppressive gun control laws, but because leaders failed to enforce existing laws and prosecute criminals. The leftist solution to everything swells the size and scope of the federal government, ultimately intruding on the rights of law-abiding citizens. Their goal isn’t to protect Americans and increase safety. They want to increase their own power and ability to control the masses.

“I’m happy to announce, finally, that we targeted reducing the murder rate across America this year,” Patel stated during the interview. “The FBI will release murder rates in December, and they show the lowest level in modern history, by double digits.”

Crime data experts back Patel’s claim. Former analyst for the Department of War and Central Intelligence Agency Jeff Asher predicted in September that the FBI “will likely report the lowest murder rate it has ever recorded when the Reported Crime in the U.S. for 2025 comes out in the second half of 2026.”

To give you context about how big of an improvement we’re seeing in homicide rates, law enforcement recorded 5 murders per 100,000 people in 2024 under the leadership of former President Joe Biden. Asher said the number has decreased by 20% so far this year. The Epoch Times report pointed out that “approximately 17,000 people were murdered in the United States in 2024, representing a drop of about 15 percent from the prior year but an increase of nearly 7 percent from 2015.”

“We have made over double the arrests of violent offenders this calendar year, and we still have December to go,” Patel explained. When Patel took over as FBI director, he found around 12,000 of its 37,000 agents stationed in Washington, D.C.

“I felt that the FBI workforce was too concentrated in what we call the national capital region,” he continued. He reassigned agents and spread them across the country to provide additional resources to field offices.

“The results speak for themselves. We’re going to keep pushing as hard as we can,” he added. He also said better results in the fight against crime come from a “cultural change” that field agents have “received well.”

“I don’t care about what the media thinks or how they falsely report that we are debilitating our functions as an FBI,” he concluded.

