Stephen Colbert Raises Eyebrows After Saying He's 'More Conservative' Than People Realize

Want to hear something that'll make your chin hit the floor? Leftist late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, who learned earlier this year that CBS axed his show, now claims he's "more conservative" than people think. Maybe folks see Colbert as far-left because he’s spent over 20 years on national television—not just on The Late Show—giving Democratic Party candidates, causes, and officials a massive boost in the culture.

Colbert recently sat down with GQ magazine and made the wild claim about his political leanings—something nobody with a brain is buying after watching his work for the last two decades.

“People perceive me as this sort of lefty figure,” the CBS late-night host told the magazine. “I think I’m more conservative than people think. I just happen to be talking about a government in extremis.” Translation: President Donald Trump and MAGA are far-right Nazis who are so radical that he looks like a liberal by comparison, when he’s really just a “moderate” with “conservative leanings.” That’s what he’s trying to sell us here.

Personally, I find that offensive. He assumes we’re all too brain-dead to see through his “I’m only like this because I’m fighting the real radicals in the White House” routine. Maybe Colbert should just own his spot on the political spectrum instead of trying to charm moderate fans.

“And so, what I’m giving you is my reaction video to the day. And my reaction video is like ‘The Scream,’ in a way, but with jokes,” he said during the interview. “It’s hard to have a balanced reaction to the idea of troops on streets of a city that actually is not undergoing an invasion.”

If that city had obeyed federal immigration law and worked with enforcement officials, troops wouldn’t need to comb the streets rounding up criminal illegals in the first place. The federal government absolutely holds the legal authority to deploy troops to enforce the law when it faces a national security threat. Illegal immigration has hit such absurdly high levels it now qualifies.

Later in the interview, Colbert bashed his network, claiming they’re—try not to laugh—“pandering” to Trump and gutting their news division to soothe his temper. You can’t make this stuff up.

“My reaction as a professional in show business is to go: That is the network’s decision,” Colbert said about CBS booting his program. Then he went on the attack, saying, “It is self-evident that that is damaging to the reputation of the network, the corporation, and the news division. So, it is unclear to me why anyone would do that other than to curry favor with a single individual.”

Another inconvenient fact that pops his “I’m conservative” bubble came last month when he bragged about helping raise $25 million for former President Joe Biden. Yeah. Sorry, buddy. The American people might sometimes relax their brains when it comes to believing everything they see on TV, but our gray matter isn’t that smooth. I'll be glad when this guy isn't on-air every weekday evening further poisoning the minds of individuals with his constant TDS-inspired Trump bashing.

Long live the true king of late-night, Greg Gutfeld, who's comic genius runs circles around Colbert.

