Prince Andrew Stood by Predator Pal Epstein After Giuffre Photo Leak: 'We’re in This Together'

More shocking details have emerged about Prince Andrew’s correspondence with infamous human trafficker and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Shortly after a damning 2011 photo surfaced showing the disgraced prince with his arm around teenager Virginia Giuffre, he emailed the now-deceased sex offender: “We are in this together.”

“I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it,” Andrew allegedly wrote to Epstein on Feb. 28, 2011. “Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”

Prince Andrew sent the message three months after he told the BBC that he had cut off all communication with the convicted sex offender.

In 2019, authorities found Epstein dead in his cell just weeks after his arrest. He awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide, though many theorized foul play may have contributed.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former lover, convicted in 2021 for helping him trap teenage girls he then sexually abused, is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Prince Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, also faced consequences for her Epstein connections. Several charities dropped her as a patron after leaked emails revealed she referred to the disgraced billionaire as a “steadfast, generous, and supreme friend.”

The Duchess divorced Andrew in 1996. In 2011, she reached out to Epstein after previously denouncing their friendship in an Evening Standard interview. In that interview, Ferguson admitted she regretted the connection and swore to avoid him entirely — three years after Epstein served a prison term for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that,” Ferguson allegedly wrote.

“I received clear advice to avoid any contact with you, to not speak or email you, and to act immediately if I wanted any chance of preserving my career as a children’s book author and philanthropist,” she added.

In a recent statement, Ferguson confirmed she still stands by her public condemnation of Epstein.

“Like many people, she fell for [Epstein’s] lies. Once she learned the extent of the allegations against him, she cut off contact and publicly condemned him, to the point that he threatened to sue her for defamation for linking him to pedophilia,” the statement read. “She does not retract anything she said then. This email reflected the advice she received to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

According to Fox News, "In August, royal experts told Fox News Digital that Andrew struggles with private turmoil following the news that Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, will speak from beyond the grave."

Several royal experts spoke to Fox News Digital after learning that Giuffre’s memoir will come out in October. The 41-year-old, who accused the disgraced Duke of York and Epstein of sexual assault, wrote the book before taking her life in April, the BBC reported.

“My sources tell me that people have serious concerns about Prince Andrew’s emotional well-being,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield of YouTube’s Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered told the outlet.

