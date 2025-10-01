TCU Axes TPUSA Event Featuring Transgender Detransitioner, AG to Intervene

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed on Wednesday that he is launching an investigation into reports that Texas Christian University axed a planned Turning Point USA event that featured a transgender detransitioner.

Initially, the college scheduled the event as part of conservative icon Charlie Kirk's tour before his assassination on Sept. 10. Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA and made it the leading conservative group in the nation.

The event would have featured detransitioner Chloe Cole, but she announced its cancellation a week before it was set to take place.

Cole took to the social media platform X to send a thank-you to Hillsdale College, where she recently spoke, thanking them for the positive comments concerning her appearance instead of canceling the event.

“The first college to actually thank me for speaking on their campus instead of cancelling me like @TCU just did! Christian colleges (and otherwise) need to step up to keep democracy and free speech alive in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Cole wrote.

Cole followed the post with an updated flyer showing the TPUSA event would still go on, but at a new venue — Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

When asked why TCU canceled the event, Cole explained that the university’s Turning Point USA chapter found a room, but the college denied it access.

“They denied the local TPUSA chapters [sic] request to have me on campus on the 7th even though the room was free. They didn’t give a real reason why,” she replied.

Carlos Turcios, a reporter for the Dallas Express, shared news of the cancellation, which caught the attention of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He said, "This doesn't look like free speech to me. I'm going to look into this."

Either TCU wants to pander and cater to liberal students on campus who help fund the school with their tuition money, or those who run the school are total cowards who are intimidated by the threats and violence being perpetrated by radical left-wing terrorists.

Sacred Scripture tells us that God has not given us a spirit of fear. The Holy Spirit gives us courage to proclaim the truth of the gospel and the full counsel of the Lord. Now, more than ever, students and young people need to hear the truth.

Especially from someone like Cole, who was once brainwashed by transgender ideology. Those opposing this testimony from being shared willingly or not are assisting the dark forces at work in modern culture in completing their mission.

If TCU canceled this event for any reason other than a scheduling conflict, the school would disgrace the Christian faith, which has a rich history of courageous proclamation of the truth, even in the face of death.

Christians who are not willing to shed their blood or even give their very lives for the gospel need to examine their hearts.

As the old saying goes, "The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church."