Latest 'South Park' Episode Features Pro-Kimmel Plot, Shows Trump Almost Killing FCC Chair

Comedy Central's long-running, super-popular series, South Park, packed a pro-Jimmy Kimmel message within the plot of its latest episode, which also featured President Donald Trump almost killing Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr while attempting to murder his unborn child, whom, I kid you not, Satan is carrying.

Advertisement

The series is known for pushing boundaries and containing plots and humor that have targeted the right, left, and everything in between, so it's not surprising that Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show's creators and writers, would take on Kimmel's suspension.

“Hey Satan! You wanna get in the hot tub and smoke some cigarettes?” Trump goes on to say to a bedridden Satan, who apparently enjoys crocheting, while shirking off his pants, exposing his genitals. Yes, they really do show the whole package, which is ridiculously small in a stab at the president's manhood.

"Hot tubs and cigarettes are really bad for the baby," Satan responds.

"Yeah, I know. Let's do it anyway," the president's cartoon doppelganger replies.

Things get even weirder from there, as toon Trump sets up several boobytraps for the devil, only to have Brendan Carr stumble into them.

Carr gets further dragged into the story when the top prediction market at South Park Elementary poses the question, ‘Will Kyle’s mom strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital?’ An ‘offensive government app’ runs the bet, forcing Carr to take regulatory action that repeatedly puts him in the path of Trump’s traps.

Advertisement

After going through a series of mishaps and misery, Carr lands in the ICU at the local hospital. Vice President JD Vance later asks if the FCC chair will recover from his injuries. The doctor in the ICU says, "His bones are healing, so he may regain full range of motion. But if the toxoplasmosis parasite gets to his brain, I’m afraid he may lose his freedom of speech.”

And that's the rather on-the-nose pro-Kimmel joke the writers included in the episode.

ABC suspended Kimmel following his remarks about conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassin being part of the MAGA movement but reinstated him on Tuesday night. The late-night show host didn’t apologize for attempting to gaslight Americans into believing the shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a conservative, a notion clearly disproved at this point.

Nor did he take responsibility for the fact that such a statement could play a part in further escalating tensions between the political left and right in the country. Instead, Kimmel delivered a monologue where he attempted to paint a self-portrait of a warrior for free speech who was a victim of Trump's authoritarian government and persecuted by Carr.

Advertisement

This was the first episode of the program in almost three weeks. Why the hiatus? Parker and Stone said the "last minute" nature of production was to blame for the break.

Kimmel’s careless propaganda pushing did not violate free speech. The comments were nasty and only served to divide Americans further. The late-night host faced accountability for his own foolishness — a concept radical leftists aren’t accustomed to.

We need more of this accountability, not less. And people like Parker and Stone, who have massive pull in the culture, need to invest time into learning what "freedom of speech" actually is and what it isn't.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about Hollywood liberalism as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.